This Saturday I’ll be cohosting and event in at the Airport Hilton in West Palm Beach. It’s a perfect time to meet so many of the friends I’ve made in this freedom movement. Clinton Ohlers from Safe Blood is also threatning to attend! Follow the link for discounts on a hotel room as well.

It’s not too late to get your tickets to Thrive in '25, a powerful one-day event on June 28, 2025, at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida! This is your chance to unite with patriots, whistleblowers, medical freedom advocates, and truth-seekers for a bold, solutions-driven gathering. Together, we’ll ignite a historic movement, standing strong against injustice and driving real change. Don’t miss this exclusive one-day opportunity to be part of something transformative!

GET TICKETS NOW

FEATURING:

IVAN RAIKLIN

JEN DILLON

LISA MCGEE

BRIAN LONG

MIMI MILLER

JAMIE SCHER

STEVE STERN

BRAD GEYER

MARK LYNCH

KELLY MEGGS

DR ALAN BAIN

DR JANE RUBY

CC BLAKEMAN

NOEL FRITSCH

MIKE BELTRAN

JIM MERMIGIS

KATIE PASITNEY

DAVID GURFEIN

ENRIQUE TARRIO

STEPHEN SCHER

ROBERT BARNES

JOHN DAVIDSON

DR BEN MARBLE

DR JOSEPH SHEN

DR SEEMA NANDA

TODD CALLENDER

JEREMIAH HOSEA

ANN VANDERSTEEL

DR JUDY MIKOVITS

JOHN BEAUDOIN SR

RACHEL RODRIGUEZ

DR SHERRI TENPENNY

DOC PETE CHAMBERS

LT COL THERESA LONG

WARNER MENDENHALL

For hotel information, click here.

Group Discount Code: Truth

Hilton Palm Beach PBI

150 Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida, 33406-1473, USA

GET TICKETS NOW

Expect a lot of jokes, a few tears, and an excellent time with good people.

Hope to see you there!