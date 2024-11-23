The activity in the Shots Heard community has been rather muted since we exposed their pro-vax censorship activities to the world. In fact, the only thing they like to post about lately is Haterade for RFK Jr. We’ve heard rumblings that the prick pushers and big pharma schills were organizing attacks on the HHS Secretary nominee, and wondered how long it would take them to bear fruit.

Not very long at all apparently. A day or two ago an interview went out with Brianna Keilar on dying legacy propaganda network CNN featuring an anti-vaxxer turned jab jockey named Lydia Greene. Lydia was talking about how she had been tricked into being an anti-vaxxer by RFK Jr. and Briana lovingly listened with doe eyes.

We had to double check and sure enough, Lydia is a little more than a folksy mom speaking out. She’s a member of Shots Heard Round the World.

Editor’s note: SHOTSGATE is a series of stories documenting the tactics and lawfare used against Americans who rebelled against the medical tyranny and money grab of the COVID wars. These documents and screen grabs were obtained from whistleblowers in various private online communities, often at great risk, in order to show the world what traditional news outlets refuse to cover.

I was going to write a few lines showing Lydia was part of shots heard and move on. Then we noticed that Josh Walkos, author and internet sleuth, had gone much much father down the rabbit hole on Lydia and struck gold.

Before we show the interesting connections Josh found about Lydia, the bigger question is why is CNN featuring someone with obvious links to dark pharma groups?

Follow the money

RFK Jr is Donald Trumps nominee to become Secretary of HHS. This is a huge responsibility. More importantly, RFK is on record stating time and again that he will ban pharma advertising on television if he had control of the FDA, a power he would have as leader of HHS. Aside from New Zealand, pharma companies are not allowed to run ads on television in any other country. Losing pharma ad revenue will devastate the networks like CNN and MSNBC.

The networks and their conglomerate owners like NBCU and Discovery / Warner could lose BILLIONS from this.

As a former ad executive I can attest that time and again we were told that ‘ad sales rules the roost’. This means that content is driven by what is profitable for ad sales clients. Happy clients buy more ads. This in part explains CNN’s behavior around simple, affordable, and off-patent drugs like hydroxychloroquine.

Various dark money groups are colluding to take down RFK Jr’s agenda. It’s gotten so bad they’ve created something called the ‘Stop RFK War Room’. It is connected to the darkest money groups in the world. You can view an interactive map of some here on Little Sis.

These organizations are clearly afraid of what RFK Jr will do. More importantly, members of these agencies like the CDC, FDA and BARDA are likely terrified that RFK Jr will grant researchers like myself and Josh Walkos access to emails and communications that will reveal the true extent of nefarious activities occurred in the early days of COVID-19.

What will we find when we look behind the curtain?

Back to Lydia

The following is from Josh’s X thread on Lydia, her organization and links to other, older pharma lobbyist groups. It has been formatted slightly to fit into this post.

Pharma Shill Watch

This lady goes on CNN to do the “cOrReLatIon dOeS’nT iMpLy cAuSaTioN” routine and try to discredit RFK Jr. So I post a link with studies in the comments and she proceeds to reply 4 times calling me a joke, an antivaxxer and just generally being a condescending know it all. This prompted me to have a look at her profile. Her background/story? A “former antivax mom” who has seen the light and now studies nursing while preaching the pro-vaccine gospel, repenting for her former antivax sins. Her profile links to

BackToTheVax.com

Catchy name. Let’s have look.

Such a noble calling, masking up and becoming an antivax apostate to ensure every last child gets their product injections. So heartwarming. Ok no big deal thus far right, just a worried mom trying to right her past sins. However I just couldn’t shake the feeling that something was up. After all I have some experience with these types. You know, they masquerade as independent, science promoters who are simply trying to do right by humanity but in reality they are invariably funded by big pharma or the government.

I decided to have a good look at the website and on the “about us” page it links to: Vaccinate Your Family

Centers for Disease Control

Vaxopedia

Looking for a place to dismantle your antivax beliefs? Go through them one by one and see if they hold water.

Deplatform Disease

Edward Nierenberg, BSc and aspiring medical student gets technical about things like MTHFR and why you shouldnt skip vitamin k at birth.

Debunk the Funk “Dr Wilson, molecular biologist debunks popular misinformation spread by the disinformation dozen.” They even have their own podcast unimaginatively named the “Back to the Vax: A Journey Back to Evidence Based Medicine”

Then something caught my eye. The sheer amount of press coverage they had received.

An unusual amount of PR for a small folksy grass roots campaign

You see Lydia has a partner in this propaganda program named Heather Simpson and they have been busy with the media.

Here is an assortment of the coverage.

It’s so weird how it’s essentially the same story over and over again isn’t? It’s almost as if it was a campaign to paint those “antivaxxers” as crazy and dangerous conspiracy theorists in order to promote the CDC recommendations because it’s smart to “follow the science” of course. We must combat misinformation for democracy to survive.

Eventually I got to the social media and podcast appearances section and immediately noticed they link to an appearance on “Voices for Vaccines”.

Well, well, well. It just so happens that I made a thread exposing that organization as completely bought and paid for by pharmaceutical companies and the government.

They blocked me for it. You can see the f*ckery I uncovered here.

Now my spidey senses were tingling, this didn’t seem like a coincidence so I kept scrolling. Look at that, Heather was also a guest on Chelsea Clinton’s podcast to discuss her journey “back to the vax”

I kept scrolling and scrolling and finally reached the end..

At the very bottom of the webpage there is a link titled “Our Booklet” so I clicked it… Full Document Here.

It brings up a 56 page “booklet” by the Immunize Kansas Coalition. That’s odd there is no mention of this organization on http://backtothevax.com

She does link to it as a pinned post on her X page and says that she was paid by the hour to put it together. It is essentially an unabashedly biased document that tells lie after lie in order to protect the profits of the vaccine manufacturers who have completely captured the regulatory agencies. It’s bills itself as an independent 501(c)(3) non profit organization. There is the following note: “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Immunize Kansas Coalition for helping us share our journey back to the vax!” Here is their IRS page that link to the 990’s. As you can see it is all about making sure you inject your family by combatting “vaccine misinformation”. https://apps.irs.gov/app/eos/details/

I had to once again scroll through the entire document until I found this on page 56.

“This Pandemic Assistance and Vaccine Equity Grant program, awarded as subgrant number PAVE-41 & PAVE- 44, is supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $79,278,482 with 100% percent funded by the CDC/HHS.”

There you have it. Not as independent as they claim now are they? It is a federal program that helps organizations provide COVID-19 vaccines to underserved and high-risk populations using $79 million of your money to do so.

“VACCINE EQUITY” “CDC's Partnering for Vaccine Equity (P4VE) program improves vaccine equity across disproportionately affected populations through funded partnerships. CDC launched the P4VE program in 2021 with supplemental COVID-19 funding. CDC awarded this funding to partners via cooperative agreements.”

CDC.gov Partnering for Vaccine Equity Program

Here they are being highlighted as being a “partner” of the P4VE program. How cute.

So we have yet another organization masquerading as concerned former anti-vax mom’s who have been given an unbelievable amount of domestic and international press but are nothing more than an astroturf organization funded completely by the HHS/CDC to spread their pro-vaccine messaging.

Mind you, this is just one of an army of “independent” organizations that are organized and funded via a layer of non-profits to “combat vaccine misinformation”. When in reality the only misinformation spreaders are them and their paymasters.

*Linked above* Voices for Vaccines: Pharma Shill Watch (post from Feb 2024)

I came across this account that has a young man doing Tik Tok videos about how dumb “anti-vaxxers”. As you can see they position themselves as a: “Credible vaccine information for families, from families”



So wholesome and caring of them.

The videos feature this young man. He LOVES and I mean LOVES his vaccines. He has never seen one he didn’t want immediately injected into him and then injected into new born babies. Something seemed……..off to me so I set off to see what I could find.

When you get to their cutesy “About” page you see this which at first I didn’t notice so I didn’t click the little “TM”, I just scrolled down.

http://voicesforvaccines.org

Instead of screenshots it’s just easy to show you a screen record. I’m sure there will be some faces you recognize associated with this down home, grass roots folksy vaccine advocacy organization. It’s a short video.

Then when I saw Satan’s, erm excuse me Stanley Plotkin’s face followed by Paul Offit I was convinced something was definitely up here.

So I decided to try and find their 990 form, after all they are. Non-profit and they are required by law to make them publicly available.

Still not recognizing the Trademark symbol I went to Pro Publica’s non-profit explorer and nothing came up for “Voices for Vaccines”

Ok back to their website I had to have missed something and I did, it was that little tiny “TM”, so I clicked it.

It pulled up their trademark certificate with no indication of who they may be associated with. However upon close inspection I noticed this drop down menu. Click.

Ah ha Owner/Holder: THE TASKFORCE FOR GLOBAL HEALTH INC. You don’t say? I had not heard of them

Well I suppose I’m going to have to investigate.

https://taskforce.org

Wow over 40 years old, in 150 countries with 17 separate programs? Seems important. I wonder who funds them?

There it is. The wholesome down home folksy organization that simply provides credible vaccine information to families. I thought to myself “Ok maybe it’s benign and they are just a subsidiary created by The Taskforce for community outreach, could be nothing.”

I’ll be damned, perhaps not, they are only funded by literally every pharmaceutical company on earth along with the

US State Department

United Nations

NIH

Wellcome Trust

World Health Organization.

Here is the full list of finders pulled directly from their website.

My intuition was proven correct, one last thing to check. How much money does this “non-profit organization” have? A F*CK TON to be exact.

Let’s finish up by going back to the Voices for Vaccines PsyOp. They never disclose their affiliation as far as I can tell on their website aside from having to click the trademark and being directed to: https://tsdr.uspto.gov/documentviewer?caseId=sn97095932&docId=ORC20221113035502#docIndex=0&page=1… where I had to examine the documentation in order to figure it out.

This is a great example of the complete f*ckery these people try and play on the public. They masquerade as a grass roots “community led” nonprofit organization and it couldn’t be further from the truth. They are a propaganda arm of a 40 year old Industry and government funded front organization designed to convince you to inject your family with their shitty products.

This is just one example of literally hundreds of front organizations run by Pharmaceutical Companies.

Make sure you let these liars know that you know.

With that I will leave you with their most recent TikTok video where our follicly well endowed dweeb Noah the shill, a recent Stanford grad I might add, lectures you on why if you don’t inject your new born baby with the Hepatitis B vaccine hours after birth, you’re a f*cking moron and putting their life in danger. Just remember Voices for Vaccines is a bunch of lying big pharma shills and should be called that for eternity.

