This is the story of a Former Intel Employee “Nadia” (fake name) who volunteered her time to Santa Clara county to 'get people's contacts'. Nadia also worked to get Dr. Mary Talley Bowden Banned from Twitter with Pharma linked online harassment group "Shots Heard Round The World".

Shotsgate is a series of stories documenting the tactics and lawfare used against Americans who rebelled against the medical tyranny and money grab of the COVID wars. These documents and screen grabs were obtained from whistleblowers in various private online communities, often at great risk, in order to show the world what traditional news outlets refuse to cover.

Shots Heard Around the World has a private Facebook group moderated by employees of Public Good Projects (PGP). PGP received $883,000 from a big pharma lobbyist group named BIO. Moderna, Pfizer, and Giliead are among BIO's members. The group was weaponized by its members to attack anyone who spoke out about vaccine risks or alternative treatments to covid that were not profitable for pharmaceutical companies.

We are showing you what these people did. Shots Heard members were doctors, nurses, democrat campaign managers, teachers, and often lonely retirees who embraced a job they felt had purpose. These are admirable qualities for most citizens and typically we should embrace them. Sometimes however, the fear of losing that purpose or status can result in disastrous actions. Factor in the isolation forced onto Americans by our botched covid response and you can easily understand how good people could be used for wicked deeds.

None of that justifies the actions taken by Shots Heard and it's members.

“Nadia” A Shots Heard Posts Celebrating Dr. Bowden's removal from Twitter

In the screen grabs below, Shots Heard members reveled in Dr. Mary Talley Bowden being banned from twitter. In the comments “Nadia” states "Many of us had a hand in that. Yay, us!"

In an unlinked interview on 2/22/22, Nadia, an 'Intel Alumni' discusses her role as a contact tracer and later a mass vaccination organizer.

There's absolutely nothing scary about handing over your private contacts to someone who randomly calls you and has a public profile that says 'fuck Republicans'.

Nadia gloated over participating in the social media deplatforming of a medical doctor in the midst of a pandemic, one where our nations response was by all accounts disastrous. Is it possible that our response was so poor, despite emptying our coffers into the wallets of companies that were paying some of her co-conspirators, because of actions of people like Nadia? Look at the statements she made in this interview and think about that.

When people ask how the people of Nazi Germany could become monsters, perhaps it involved good people doing bad things and sacrificing their freedom due to generated fear. Perhaps it involved silencing voices in the name of "science".

On the topic of being a contact tracer.

"It is hard to elicit people's contacts because there's a huge mistrust among many populations for the government, for telling on someone. I have to say um, I'm pretty good at getting people's contacts because contact tracing is about trust. It's about trust, it's about listening. You know, we're asking people to voluntarily give up really sensitive information. So once I get people's contacts I make a record for them and it goes over to the people who do contact tracing."

Interviewer: Is there something particularly interesting, I mean something that will be memorable to you, maybe even preferably in a good way, you know like what's happened that gave you extra confidence in our response?

Nadia: "You know, it's funny I was thinking last night. I have broken up Super Bowl parties, I have ruined people's Christmases, I have seen it, heard it, all....I've had interpreters get in arguments with the people I'm trying to interview. Probably the most real, most memorable case that I had. This was a two and a half hour call and it was 4:45 on a Friday..."

Nadia then tells the story of a Spanish speaking woman who she called about possible exposure. The woman's husband ended up in the hospital with covid, gets back out, has a pulmonary embolism, goes back in and the hospital vented him. Then the husband had another pulmonary embolism. Doctors said he wasn’t going to make it. Clergy performed last rights, took the husband off life support, and he woke up and recognized his wife, slipped into a coma but ultimately survived.

This interview is incredible because it exposes how people have fetishized government response to crises. For example, when discussing the AIDS crisis in the 80's, Nadia says:

"I think that one of the best things that came out of it (the AIDS crisis) is helping people trust government. Because you have to be able to know how to develop trust, especially when dealing with sexually transmitted diseases."

Later she adds:

"So I do think that I've saved several lives. I can't tell you how many times I have said 'Please hang up right now and call 911'. I don't know, and it would be unethical to go back and look. And I don't look at obituaries either. It doesn't feel right, so I know I've saved some lives."

Was it (this covid experience) fun in many regards?

"So, for me, yes. Not everybody. I know a couple of librarians who could not wait to their regular jobs with the county. For me, I would say, it was probably the most..it is the most rewarding work I've ever done in my life. And you know, it takes a certain personality. What are the things that I love? People fascinate me. And I explain things well. Something I learned at Intel. Explaining technology to non-technical reporters. And, I like to talk. It's a perfect job for me."

About vaccinating kids

"Then when kids came (to the mass vaccination clinic) that was just great. Kids were scared, and you know, we could give them the spa treatment if they were really that scared. I got to calm people down. Make sure people stayed away from each other till they were vaccinated, you know, it was really fun. It was just so joyful, I loved it."

The FDA knew kids were at low risk from COVID

This video shows the FDA's statements in June 2022 regarding the lack of benefit of the vaccines for children. Many children have been harmed and killed by these vaccines and the FDA's own officials know the benefit is low, and yet they continue to promote these vaccinations. Statistically children are not at risk from covid.

Silencing and Censoring are not Science

Nadia and her friends in shots heard like to silence anyone who warns about vaccine injuries. It was known in 2021 that the FDA knew of myocarditis risks in young males and intentionally released the vaccine anyways.



You can also see potential risks for children in this Moderna Fact Sheet.

The people in Shots Heard are privately claiming they are victims now that we are shining a light on their actions, and that is true in a sense. They are victims of decades of propaganda and misinformation that made them think all vaccines were 'safe and effective'. The truth is we have decades of evidence these vaccines weren't safe, all the way back to the polio vaccine.

Pharma Lobbyist 'BIO' Paid Groups Who Targeted Doctors and Nurses brokentruth · September 10, 2023 BIO is a lobbyist whose members include Pfizer, Moderna, Gilead and all the big COVID response winners. BIO helped fund groups like Public Good Projects, the organizer of another group that launched medical license complaints against doctors whose opinions threatened the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization. Read full story

Let's hope Nadia used this public exposure since Anthony Fauci received his pardon as an opportunity to recognize she was hoodwinked and helps us convince other members of Shots Heard to stop their online attacks. If you were or are a member of these types of groups, we welcome whistleblowers.

We have bigger enemies to fight.

