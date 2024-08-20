Every once in a while an intrepid citizen will call out the leaders of our disastrous COVID response. In this video shared by Ernest Ramirez whose son died days after his COVID vaccine, Francis is called out for his actions.

Enjoy this brief moment of zen.

Share

Remember, Collins bragged in 2017 about coercing researchers with his NIH budget stating at an event with Bill Gates:

“I’ve often said that trying to manage the research community, many people have concluded is like herding cats, and it is like herding cats. But guess what, I’ve got a big bag of cat food, and it’s called the NIH budget. And if it’s appropriately applied, it can actually encourage some pretty good things to happen.”

THE MOST EVIL MAN IN EVANGELICALISM, AND THOSE WHO PLATFORMED HIM

In this article written by Seth Gruber, the full history of Francis Collins and how he used his religious status to hoodwink the people of the Unisted States is exposed.

Remember, when people were dying from vaccine injuries and hospital protocols, Francis was wasting NIH resources with songs like this.