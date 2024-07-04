Two years ago I made these signs and put them all over the country. They were such a success one even ended up as the main picture for the CDC’s Yelp page, which is of course hilarious and awesome. Go check it out!

For any of you who want to cause your HOA to rip the sign out of your yard ON CAMERA like mine did, you can now buy the same sign with stand today using our Zazzle store. The new picture reflects our substack website and has a QR code to boot.



Buy Vaccine Injury Sign Now