WATCH: 1960's weaponized cancer research in New Orleans
Dr. Jack Kruse discusses SV40, the CIA, and dark research performed in New Orleans and so much more.
From the Urbit youtube page:
Dr. Jack Kruse is a neurosurgeon and advocate for decentralized medicine. Often at odds with mainstream medical practices, he challenges established norms and promotes a holistic approach to healthcare. In this captivating talk, Dr. Jack Kruse, a neurosurgeon known for his unconventional views, discusses his experiences and thought-provoking topics on medicine and technology. Sharing anecdotes from his career, Dr. Kruse delves into topics like vaccine safety, autism, and the influence of MK Ultra and CIA experiments on modern technology. He emphasizes the importance of decentralized medicine and medical freedom to protect public health and individual liberties.
Learn more of Judth Vary Baker’s story in our interview with her, here.
