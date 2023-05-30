France Restricted Access to Hydroxychloroquine 3 Months Before Covid Hit. Now they want to take out Didier Raoult? Why?

French medical bodies are calling on authorities to punish famed researcher Didier Raoult for 'The largest unauthorized clinical trial ever seen' in the use of one of the oldest, most basic, and safest drugs on the planet. It makes you wonder...what are these medical bodies hiding?



Did France Know Covid Was Being Released?



In October of 2019, a French agency ruled to remove HCQ from over the counter to prescription starting Jan 15, 2020. You want to track down who knew this biological attack was about to begin?

Start with who was behind this change.

Note: Trustnodes has now deleted the article reporting France’s reclassification of HCQ in early 2020. We have linked to an archive backup of their original reporting.

"The measure comes after medical health agency Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament (ANSM) recommended it in October this year, and after consultations with pharmacies and patient focus groups.”

English Translated Wiki of their organization. The agency was last headed by Dominique Maraninchi and had about 1,000 employees plus 2,000 associated experts. Its budget amounted to approximately 157 million euros, with the bulk of revenue came from taxes and charges levied on the activity of the pharmaceutical industry.

From ANSM's website (translated) 3/30/2020, it appears the French were actually making sure the PUBLIC didn't have access to HCQ.



In order to ensure the appropriate and continuous supply of patients, the export of hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir drugs from wholesalers-distributors is prohibited and we have asked the laboratories marketing these drugs to supply health facilities quickly and in sufficient quantities for the care of patients who need them in accordance with the opinion of the As part of clinical trials, indoor pharmacies (PUI) are supplied with specific stocks.

Was it all just a lie to protect inventory?

The entire narrative around HCQ may have been a lie to keep the sheep away and make sure there was enough supply so that wolves could feel safe, just like FAUCI did with masks.

Fauci: "At that time, there was a paucity of equipment that our health care providers needed, who put themselves daily in harms way of taking care of people who are ill. We did not want to divert masks and ppe away from them to be used by the people."

Once the wolves had a safe treatment for themselves, the scam artists came out to discredit HCQ. The reward would be billions for research and Pharma. So what if a few old poeple died from remdesivir induced renal failure. To top it off, they could use covid to remove Trump!

Where were the consequences?

And despite his involvement in Surgisphere's LIE, Mandeep Mehra seems to be having the time of his life as medical director of the Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) Heart and Vascular Center. Where were the consequences?

Brigham and Women's Hospital received 60m in research payments just in 2021. Seems low doesn't it? Almost as if they're not properly reporting payments anymore...From OpenPayments.

At least Sapan Desai knows how to get paid for his lies. No word on any prosecution or punishment for what he did. Sapan seems to have vanished.

See how the news covered Surgisphere's fraud. This is the curse of consolidated media organizations. Discovery, Disney, Scripps, Fox, Universal, Tegna, Sinclair, USA Today... The wrong people in the right places can destroy a society.

Obama Legalized Propaganda in 2013 on Americans

Remember to thank Obama for making it legal in 2013 to push propaganda on the American people.

And now we come back to The French ANSM. Difficult to find who runs it or would randomly revisit a generic drug like HCQ just before the it would be in incredible demand by 'the people'.

Check out a list of employees on LinkedIn here.

And behold...a document reclassifying HCQ? En Francais? ZUT ALORS!

The last page is signed by... Carole Le-Saulnier of ANSM.



Oh sweet irony! Here's Carole discussing whistleblower protections and how to report them confidentially in 2019. Translated from French.

Let's translate the document above - especially the letter on the last two pages from Carole.

In accordance with article R. 5132-1 of the public health code, I seek your opinion with regard to the proposed classification of hydroxychloroquine on list II of poisonous substances defined in article L. 5132-6 of the same code.

Indeed, the only medicine for human use composed of hydroxychloroquine sulphate (PLAQUENIL 200 mg, film-coated tablet) has had marketing authorization (AMM) since May 27, 2004 and is indicated in:

- The slow-acting symptomatic treatment of rheumatoid arthritis,

- Discoid lupus erythematosus

- Subacute lupus erythematosus,

- Adjunctive treatment or prevention of relapses of systemic lupus,

- The prevention of lucite.

This drug is not subject to compulsory medical prescription to date. However, due to the therapeutic indications of this active substance and its risk profile, it now appears necessary that its delivery be subject to compulsory medical prescription, with possible renewal when the prescriber has not expressly prohibited it. More specifically, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine belong to the class of aminoquinolines. Chloroquine is included on list II of poisonous substances, for drugs administered orally, by order of January 7, 1999.

Data from the literature have shown a genotoxic potential of chloroquine in vitro and in vivo. The available data on the genotoxicity of hydroxychloroquine are limited. However, due to the structural similarity and the pharmacological properties of the two molecules, the genotoxic risk of hydroxychloroquine cannot be excluded. Thus, hydroxychloroquine should not be used during pregnancy unless the clinical situation justifies the continuation of treatment in view of the potential risks incurred for the mother and the foetus. In addition, as a precautionary measure, it is advisable to implement effective contraception in men and women of childbearing age during treatment and up to 8 months after stopping treatment.

It should be noted that to date, there is no known clinical impact of the potential genotoxic risk of hydroxychloroquine. The holders of the marketing authorizations concerned were asked to carry out an in vivo genotoxicity test on chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine and an in vitro test on hydroxychloroquine. Hydroxychloroquine is therefore likely to present a direct or indirect health hazard. To this end, this substance must be included, in this case, on list II of poisonous substances, that is to say that the delivery of the drug is subject to compulsory medical prescription with possible renewal when the prescriber does not have it. not expressly prohibited.

Such a measure will allow appropriate care for the patients concerned while limiting the risks inherent in this treatment. This substance being likely to be used in veterinary medicine, I thank you for kindly giving me your agreement or for informing me of your observations with regard to the draft decree of registration on the lists of poisonous substances below. attached, within one month, after which it will be sent to the Minister of Solidarity and Health. The Legal and Regulatory Affairs Department remains at your disposal for any further information.

Why were people in the French medical regulation community concerned about the availability of Hydroxychloroquine in October of 2019? Consider how difficult it was to re-regulate a drug like pseudoephedrine. Who else was behind this move in France?

We know that French based CapGemini is an IT and Communications company and also a defense contractor for multiple countries including the United States. We also know that CapGemini owns a group called Purpose, a non-profit propaganda unit that partnered with the with the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the United Nations to create TEAM HALO. TEAM HALO rewarded unheard of doctors and medical professionals with likes and followers to actively silence vaccine injured Americans and other citizens worldwide.

Did France catch wind of something coming and restrict access to the medication to ensure its elites would have enough supply? Certainly in America that was happening. Doctors were arrested for overprescribing HCQ. The problem with France is they did it BEFORE Covid. And then they persecuted Didier Raoult for showing the drug worked effectively.

What would happen if the French people realized their authorities restricted a basic, safe, effective medication not because it was risky - but because the elites wanted to have enough HCQ for all their friends and families to be safe from COVID. What if the French government knew what was coming and didn't warn the people 3 months ahead of time? How many people died for no reason from all the consequences of this hydroxychloroquine lie? How many were killed and harmed by dangerous vaccines? Improper treatment and deadly hospital protocols?

What would happen if the French people asked these questions?

Revolution.