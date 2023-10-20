Pharmacists are still blocking essential prescriptions. The FDA’s ridiculous “Horse” tweet continues to have devastating consequences on medicine.

Ivermectin is listed as one of the WHO's most essential medications. However, if your pharmacist hasn't seen any articles about a drug she might not fill your prescription, especially if she works for a globalist pharmacy chain like 'Walgreens'.

This is yet another sad reminder that our medical education systems are in dire need of reform. Once it was proven the dosage was far within safe boundaries, Chieu should have filled the prescription and not attempted to practice medicine over a doctor.

For those of you who don’t remember, Dr. Bowden was a target of Shots Heard, the online harassment group operated by Public Good Projects, a non-profit run

by liberal democrats and funded in part by BIO – a pharmaceutical lobbyist company. Dr. Bowden was attacked via medical license board complaints as well as being removed from Twitter, all for prescribing ivermectin, a safe and affordable ‘miracle drug’ that Merck gives away to African countries.

Ivermectin could have threatened the continued use of EUA’s

Ivermectin is also a medication whose uses could have threatened the Emergency Use Authorization for the outrageously overpriced and, by some accounts, deadly remdesivir, paxlovid, and all the vaccines and tests that were green-lit under the “EUA”. According to the wording of the FDA’s rules on EUAs:

“For FDA to issue an EUA there must be no adequate, approved, and available alternative to the candidate product for diagnosing, preventing, or treating the disease or condition.”FDA Emergency Use Authorization of Medical Products and Related Authorities Dr. Bowden recently sued the FDA, lost her first trial and then won her appeal. The result is that Dr. Bowden has been vindicated and can continue her lawsuit against the FDA’s misrepresentation of Ivermectin, an action which caused pharmacists like Nikki to feel emboldened to reject prescriptions across the country. A significant number of prescriptions are used off-label, a standard practice upheld by the fifth circuit court in Dr. Bowdenw’s appeal. The FDA is accused of poisoning public sentiment about ivermectin in an August 21, 2021 tweet where it called the human medication ‘Horse Paste’.

The FDA has recently been reprimanded by the Fifth Court of Appeals for its deceptive references online regarding Ivermectin. Access restrictions to 4-aminoquinolines like Hydroxychloroquine and cinchona alkaloids have repeatedly been employed in biological warfare affecting civilian populations since as far back as the United States Civil War.

The Nuremberg Code requires informed consent stating that the voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.

What is LD50?

LD50 is the median lethal dose that would kill any one person in about half of a population. Basically, it’s the toxic dose of a drug. Dr. Bowden is prescribing .4 mg per kg of body weight for her patient. That would be approximately 1/60th the LD50 for ivermectin. In other words – it’s a ridiculously safe level and there would be no risk.

The Texas AG is investigating pharma companies

Recently Texas AG Ken Paxton was cleared of any impeachment charges. In May, Paxton initiated investigations into pharma companies for deceptive practices as well as gain-of-function charges for developing COVID in a lab. 3 weeks later he was brought up on impeachment charges by a piss-drunk Texas speaker of the house Dade Phelan. Now that he’s cleared, expect investigations into these pharma companies to begin again in earnest.

One can’t help but wonder if the Texas Attorney General will be investigating pharmacies, too.

Walgreens #7061 is added to our map of Broken Pharmacies

If you have encountered pharmacies that have refused basic prescriptions like Hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin, report them to us to be added to our “Broken Pharmacies” Map of Pharmacies that refused medications in America in one of our darkest hours.

