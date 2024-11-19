Grok AI Generated Image

In a bold move that could shake the foundations of current U.S. immigration policy, Benjamin Collins, alongside Bingbing Yu and the Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF), have launched a legal battle against the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The crux of their lawsuit? The denial of Green Card applications based on the applicants' refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Case 1:24-cv-03330-ELH 143KB ∙ PDF file Download Download case brief as filed here. Download

The lawsuit isn't just a procedural grievance; it's a David vs. Goliath narrative, challenging the very definition of what constitutes a "vaccine-preventable" disease. Federal laws allow mandating vaccines only for diseases that vaccines can prevent. However, the plaintiffs argue, and rightfully so, that Covid-19 does not fit this bill. The CDC and CMS have themselves admitted that these vaccines do not block transmission or infection, essentially turning the mandate into a political statement rather than a public health necessity.

"Our government has essentially admitted that these shots don't work as advertised," Collins remarked, highlighting the absurdity of barring unvaccinated individuals from residency while acknowledging the vaccine's limitations. This policy, they argue, is not just illogical but also blatantly arbitrary.

The lawsuit gains an ironic twist when considering that public figures like President Joe Biden, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who promoted vaccination, have caught Covid-19 multiple times themselves. This starkly illustrates the non-preventive nature of the vaccine for this virus. Moreover, the U.S. allows millions of unvaccinated tourists to roam free while blocking immigrants—a policy that reeks of inconsistency and double standards.

Leslie Manookian, the fiery president of HFDF, didn't mince words: “The administration’s policy defies logic and scientific evidence. It's as if they're playing chess with people's lives without understanding the rules.” She pointed out that even the CDC had confessed in 2021 that vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals have similar antibody levels, yet this mandate persists, like a stubborn relic of past pandemonium.

The legal action targets not just the policy but its executors, USCIS Director Ur Jaddou and CDC Director Mandy Cohen, accusing them of implementing a policy that not only potentially violates the law but also tramples over personal healthcare freedoms.

HFDF's challenge is not just about overturning a policy; it's about advocating for justice in a system where many feel voiceless. "The Biden administration might have thought no one would challenge this, but they thought wrong," Manookian stated with determination.

This lawsuit could mark a pivotal moment, questioning the intersection of health policy, immigration, and personal freedom. It’s a narrative of resistance, where the stakes are nothing less than the right to live together as families in the land of the free.

Warner Mendenhall stated on X that his law firm also provides local counsel for the plaintiff.