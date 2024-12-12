GROK AI Generated Image of President Trump and Pete Hegseth surrounded by angry journalists



As legacy media continues its smear campaign against Pete Hegseth, the Navy SEAL Foundation is rallying support for President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head up the Department of Defense.



More than 100 Navy SEAL veterans and war fighters plan to march in support of Hegseth on the first day of his Senate confirmation hearing.



The Senate Armed Services Committee typically holds the confirmation hearings for secretary of defense nominees. Confirmation hearings for Trump's Cabinet nominees are expected to begin during the 119th Congress, which starts on Jan. 3, 2025. A date for Hegseth's hearing has not yet been announced.



Trump told NBC's "Meet the Press" in an interview which aired on Sunday that he believes Hegseth will be confirmed and that senators have called him to tell him that Hegseth is fantastic.



"Pete is doing well now," Trump said in the interview. "I mean, people were a little bit concerned. He's a young guy with a tremendous track record."



The Navy SEAL Foundation's Bill Brown is organizing the march in support of Hegseth.



Podcast host Alec Lace noted that Hegseth has been a huge supporters of the Navy SEALs Swim Across the Hudson River, a yearly event that supports Navy SEAL active duty members, veterans, and their families.



Hegseth "swam across the Hudson River a number of years in a row. And so he's been a big advocate for the Navy SEALs, and now that he needs help, the Navy SEALs and Bill Brown has turned around, and they are going to be helping Pete Hegseth in any way that they can," Lace said.



The libeling of Hegseth is related to the Hudson River swim.



In a post to X accompanied by a photo of Hegseth paying respects at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, Denise Wheeler wrote: "Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense. Visiting the 9/11 Memorial in his underwear. The Pentagon has nothing to worry about. Our armed forces have longed to be led by a drunk, rapist in his underwear."



Brett T., an editor at Twitchy noted: "The Democrats in the media have run the usual playbook against Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Defense Secretary. So far, we've learned he sexually assaults women, is an alcoholic who drinks on the job, and judging by his tattoos is likely a white supremacist."



The photo posted by Wheeler is from a Swim Across the Hudson River event. He is wearing a bathing suit, not underwear. The Swim Across the Hudson River ends at the 9/11 Memorial.



That's the least of Wheeler's problems, the Twitchy editor noted: "If this editor were Hegseth, he'd have his lawyer explain defamation to Denise Wheeler. 'A drunk rapist in his underwear?' "

Source. Free Press International



