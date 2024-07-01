Want to erase yourself from the internet? Use these links to delete your information from the most common online background check search websites, free!

Background Search Engines

Intelius

Been Verified Opt-Out

XLEK / USA OFFICIAL Opt Out

TruthFinder select “Right to delete” and fill in info

My Life Delete Personal Information link

Cluster Maps Removal Request

Spokeo Opt Out

Linked In Privacy Mode

Name Change

In California, trans people can legally change names with no public notice.

EU Right to be Forgotten

Under GDPR, an EU citizen can request that an organization delete the data subject's information if: The data originally collected is no longer relevant to the reason it was collected and contains sensitive personal information or if such information is considered to be outdated information.

Remove yourself from Google

Follow this link if you want to remove your data from Google.

Lock Down Your Credit Scores, Free

Credit reporting agencies are required to freeze your credit and block unwarranted checks for free upon request. You should do this for children as soon as they are assigned a Social Security Number.

