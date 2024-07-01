Tools: Control Your Data
These quick links will take you to the direct page to delete your information from the most common online background check systems AND how to freeze credit check systems for free.
Background Search Engines
TruthFinder select “Right to delete” and fill in info
My Life Delete Personal Information link
Name Change
In California, trans people can legally change names with no public notice.
EU Right to be Forgotten
Under GDPR, an EU citizen can request that an organization delete the data subject's information if: The data originally collected is no longer relevant to the reason it was collected and contains sensitive personal information or if such information is considered to be outdated information.
Remove yourself from Google
Follow this link if you want to remove your data from Google.
Lock Down Your Credit Scores, Free
Credit reporting agencies are required to freeze your credit and block unwarranted checks for free upon request. You should do this for children as soon as they are assigned a Social Security Number.
Equifax: Call 800-349-9960 or go online. Check out Nerdwallet's step-by-step Equifax credit freeze guide.
Experian: Go online to initiate, or for information call 888‑397‑3742. Here’s Nerdwallet's detailed walk-through on getting an Experian credit freeze.
TransUnion: Call 888-909-8872 or go online. Read Nerdwallet's TransUnion credit freeze guide.
