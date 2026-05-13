In 1997 I started working at CNN. I began as an intern but eventually went up the ranks of CNN from video journalist to ultimately becoming a video editor. The experience was incredible in many ways. I was able to work with extremely talented people and was exposed to a variety of other young minds from many walks of life. At the time, I believed we cared about the news and wanted to get it right.

When I started, the network had been in a hiring freeze due to a merger with Time Warner. This began a series of hot potato mergers of Turner Broadcasting with AOL taking over, then the AOL collapse changed the company back to Time Warner, then AT&T, and lastly Discovery took control.

Throughout the years these mergers caused distress, with more and more layoffs as the world of news reporting changed. There are very few left in the network from my era. The network is even less recognizable from what it once was.

My frustration and disappointment with CNN and other ‘mainstream’ news over it’s COVID coverage resulted in the production of my film “Epidemic of Fraud.” The lack of available networks or platforms willing to release my film has only exacerbated my disappointment in the state of media. Many of these networks and platforms were my clients during my 20+ year Hollywood career.

Now there is a new purchase taking place, and unlike the others, this one could hit CNN like a freight train.

Enter Paramount

The $110 billion Paramount Skydance acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery places CNN, HBO, Warner Bros. studios, and a vast archive of internal communications under the control of David Ellison — a leader increasingly seen as conservative-leaning and committed to appealing to the broad American center. This deal marks a historic break: for the first time, CNN will be owned by someone without significant ties to the DNC establishment. Past owners and leaders maintained deep Democratic connections that shaped the network’s editorial direction.

Previous Ownership: Entrenched DNC Influence

Under Warner Bros. Discovery, CEO David Zaslav hosted high-profile Democrats at his Hamptons home, including Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer at star-studded parties alongside celebrities. Zaslav’s public alignment with Democratic figures reinforced perceptions of CNN as an extension of party messaging.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav hosting parties with guests Nancy Pelosi, Oprah, and Chuck Schumer

Before the 2022 WarnerMedia-Discovery merger, AT&T owned WarnerMedia (and thus CNN). AT&T’s board chairman was William E. Kennard, a former FCC chairman under Bill Clinton and Obama’s Ambassador to the EU. Kennard served on the Operating Executive Board of Staple Street Capital, the private equity firm that acquired a controlling stake in Dominion Voting Systems in 2018. This link raised serious conflict-of-interest questions.

AT&T Board Chairman William Kennard

This conflict is even more curious as Kennard was elected chairman of AT&T’s Board of Directors on November 6, 2020, exactly ONE DAY before CNN declared Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Echoes of Twitter: Ellison Should Release the “CNN Files”

Just as Elon Musk inherited Twitter and called it “both a social media company and a crime scene,” Ellison now controls WBD’s emails, Slack messages, editorial notes, and decision logs. Musk released the Twitter Files, exposing government collusion and censorship. Ellison faces a parallel — and perhaps greater — responsibility: authorize the full release of the CNN Files.

Decades of Narrative-Driven Reporting

CNN’s alleged collusion extends far beyond COVID. A consistent pattern of rushing to judgment on stories that fit progressive narratives, followed by quiet corrections or lawsuits, has eroded trust. Key examples include:

Russia Collusion Narrative (2016–2019) : CNN heavily promoted the Trump campaign’s alleged coordination with Russia, relying on the Steele dossier (later discredited). Years of breathless coverage contributed to national division before the Mueller report found insufficient evidence of conspiracy. More recently, an internal investigation by DNI head Tulsi Gabbard (and former DNC presidential candidate) stated: “ The evidence that we have found and that we have released directly point to President Obama leading the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment. ” CNN repeatedly was critical of Gabbard’s evidence with no neutral or positive framing appearing in its coverage of these revelations.

Hunter Biden Laptop Suppression (2020) : CNN dismissed the New York Post story as potential “Russian disinformation,” echoing a letter from 51 former intelligence officials. The laptop was later authenticated. This occurred weeks before the 2020 election.

Jussie Smollett Hate Crime Hoax (2019) : CNN embraced actor Jussie Smollett’s claim of a racist MAGA attack as emblematic of systemic racism. When evidence showed he staged it, Smollett was convicted — exposing uncritical reporting that advanced a preferred racial narrative.

Covington Catholic Incident (2019) : Initial coverage portrayed MAGA-hat-wearing students as aggressors harassing a Native American elder. Full video revealed a more nuanced story, leading to a defamation settlement by CNN with student Nick Sandmann.

Kyle Rittenhouse Case (2020): CNN described Rittenhouse as a “vigilante” with racial motivations. After his acquittal on self-defense grounds, coverage faced sharp criticism for downplaying exculpatory evidence.

Additional patterns include alarmist climate coverage with limited dissenting voices, disproportionately negative Trump framing (documented by media watchdogs), and inconsistent Israel-Gaza reporting that has drawn internal and external accusations of bias from multiple directions.

COVID Collusion: HCQ Smears, Lab-Leak Suppression, the “Bat Market” Hoax — and Fauci as Untouchable Hero

CNN relentlessly attacked hydroxychloroquine as dangerous “Trump medicine,” amplifying the fraudulent Surgisphere study in The Lancet and NEJM (later retracted). The documentary Epidemic of Fraud exposed how media embraced these fake studies to suppress early treatments. CNN also pushed the natural-origin theory while marginalizing lab-leak evidence, aligning with official messaging.

Throughout the pandemic, CNN platformed Dr. Anthony Fauci as a heroic, almost saintly figure — a calm, infallible leader whose guidance “could not be questioned.” The network frequently portrayed him as the nation’s trusted voice of science amid chaos, running glowing segments, town halls, and interviews that elevated him to rock-star status. CNN covered Fauci merchandise like candles and socks, hosted multiple viewer Q&As with him alongside Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and framed criticism of Fauci as attacks on science itself. This hagiographic coverage contributed to a cult-like deference that discouraged scrutiny of shifting guidance on masks, origins, treatments, and lockdowns.

Last week, CNN invited Sen. Ron Johnson for an interview but abruptly canceled after he disclosed he planned to discuss internal documents showing public health officials’ cover-up of COVID vaccine harm. Johnson stated: “Not one major network has covered this story, and I was just invited to be on CNN yesterday, and I told them what I wanted to talk about, and they canceled the interview.” This incident underscores CNN’s ongoing reluctance to platform dissenting voices on pandemic-related issues.

Today’s Senate Testimony: CIA Whistleblower Confirms Cover-Up — and Ron Johnson’s Demand for Coverage

On May 13, 2026, former CIA operations officer James Erdman III testified before the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee. He stated: “Intelligence community leaders and senior analysts downplayed the possibility that the COVID pandemic originated as the result of a lab incident. Intentional or not, the IC’s actions resulted in a cover-up.”

Erdman highlighted Fauci’s alleged role in overriding analyst consensus favoring lab origin. During the hearing, Sen. Ron Johnson pressed for accountability and demanded that major news networks — including CNN — give the issues like COVID-19 vaccine injuries the coverage it deserves.

CNN’s amplification of official lines while dismissing dissent — and its recent cancellation of Johnson’s interview — now demands full review through the merged entity’s archives.

In a surprise to no one, a visit to CNN today shows no reference of Today’s senate whistleblower hearing. Fox News is showing the hearing (which was skipped by all Democrat senators on the committee) on the front page.

Release the CNN Files

Paramount under Ellison risks the same resistance Musk faced — lawsuits, leaks, sabotage, and hysteria labeling transparency “partisan.” Yet opening the books restored credibility for X and further provided a platform that whistleblowers and those harmed by COVID countermeasures were denied for far too long.

Ellison should release the CNN Files. Publish the emails, memos, and threads showing coordination with politicians, officials, and scientists across Russia, Hunter Biden, COVID, elections, and more. This ownership shift — free of prior DNC-linked structures — makes it possible.

Transparency Wins : Disclosure rebuilds trust more than vague reforms.

Content Reset : Financial synergies may bring cuts; editorial reckoning could restore balance.

Public Interest: Decades of collusion eroded institutional faith. Sunlight disinfects.

The merger carries antitrust risks worth scrutiny. But the real danger was the prior unaccountable system intertwined with political and corporate interests. David Ellison holds the keys to a massive media “crime scene.” Open the files. Expose the collusion. Let the public judge — and heed calls like Sen. Johnson’s for real media accountability. This could become not just a corporate win, but a turning point for journalistic integrity.

More needs to be done, including reviewing the 2017 AP decision to change how ‘truth’ is subjectively reported. A release of CNN files would be an excellent place to start in restoring public trust.