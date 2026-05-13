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OpenVAET
18hEdited

Might be useful to precise that David is the son of Larry.

Oracle's boss, CIA affiliated, CCP affiliated, COVID-vaccines-to-pregnant-women Larry.

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1 reply by Broken Truth
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mejbcart
17h

Sorry John, but in my view this hope is very naive.. Oracle, Microsoft, Google, NVIDIA, OpenAI, Palantir, Anthropic, the largest AI companies in the world all signed on at the same time, for the 'released' 'Genesis MIssion', by Trump, again, like Warps speed, like Iranian war, like every other evil this person does to America! That includes getting Ellison on the second day of the current administration on the podium and announcing GENE THERAPIES as cancer cures, by AI's, for the very same cancers, Warp Speed jabs are causing in the first place!!! When ORACLE owner (also part owner of Israeli military KILLING people of Gaza, Iran, Lebanon) already possesses every single piece of information about every citizen, what good does it do if we finally know little bit about CNN??? TO OWN ALL MEDIA by ONE SINGLE super rich family, is like Rockefellers dominion above all the medical world. Just LISTEN VERY CAREFULLY to Drey:

https://thedreydossier.substack.com/p/genesis-mission-the-manhattan-project

she is investigating Oracle, one of the MOST EVIL companies out there (my VERY PERSONAL experience...), right next to Palantir. It is ALL about the human genome, something not many want to talk/report about!!! If you don't have time to listen, just check the very last minute, when Ellison is speaking.... Sure, 'not DC affiliated', just now driving the cancer genetics.., AND the GENESIS MISSION. WAKE UP MAN!

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