BrokenTruth.TV

BrokenTruth.TV

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NickyDee's avatar
NickyDee
11h

Forgive the typo Now* Back ti the USA Constitution's Rule of Law!

Are you public Servants doing your homework and continuing education in civics and political science?!

🙂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
NickyDee's avatar
NickyDee
11h

To the best of my knowledge.

Since everyone is pointing fingers:

To Cenk of the Young Turks,

You are not and never will be eligible to run for office in the USA!

You are an incompetent power tripper who does not have Natural Born Citizenship status.

You are fired!

You misallocated and misappropriated U.S. tax payer currencies and Soros' Media Matters endowments.

The Whole world invaded America and held America Hostage to blame American Academics First!

The world needs to shut up and listen when America Speaks!

It was all undue foreign ideological tyrants attempting to frame Americans.

Richard Nixon was an American President.

He did not do it.

Every president since was overrun and overwhelmed by foriegn enemy presstitutes and Religious Zealot Ideologs of the Sunni Persuasion in addition to all other undue foriegn influences.

Most of what is blamed on Israelis and Americans was actually power tripping Sunni's.

The Iranian Revolution seems to have served the interests of Petroleum Petrol Dollar Nationalised industry Monopolists in the Arabian Penisula.

Israel is a faith based understanding of Uniting the 12 tribes.

Secularism is the best law to prevent the zealots of all faiths from harming each other.

Israelis should be capable of getting along with Persians and Persians should be capable of getting along with Israelis.

Approximately 60% of Israelis have genetic ties to that land whilst simultaneously the Palestinians claim to also have hereditary ties to that land.

The remaining 40% of Israelis arrived as post world war II refugees.

When Richard Nixon was in Command we were all getting along with International trade, tourism, and investment.

Obama and Biden were not really the presidents. It seems likely the foreign Sunni Muslims were power tripping from abroad and interferred with America's domestic and Foreign Policy while they demoralized entire generations.

The Iranian revolution against their own Progressive leadership during the ousting of the Shah seems to have actually served the Interests of Sunni and North African Arab Nationalised industry Petroleum Monopolists.

In other words the Shia terrorist networks were actually proxies of Sunni Arab and North African Terrorist Organizations and their syndicate Nations.

Do not blame Americans or Israelis.

Do not blame Trump, Obama, Clinton,GWB GHWB, and etc.

The foriegn Subversion and sabotage was further complicated by insubordination by marxists in Bernie Sanders Campaign and State Department Insubordination via Uma Abadin and Anthony Wenner Types.

The Sunni muslims used the Carrot and Stick blackmail, extortion, and bribery that people associate with well known controversial investigations that are on going and the Sunnis duped all of the DNC and Democratic National Party Platform members and their electorate.

They have always hated our freedom and want to dominate America and our Allies.

Look at the Plank in their Sunni eyes as they attempted to blame the Speck in everyone.

Be American.

Be JerUSAlem.

Get Along!

Stop fighting like emotionally and socially immature deceived solipsists and Zealots!

No Back to the Constitution of the United States of America’s Rule of Law as I assume my proper Role, duty, jurisdiction, and obligation.

One Love,

My Friends

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Broken Truth Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture