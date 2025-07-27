The Hoaxes That Broke America
How long has Obama's Media Weapon been in use? What stories did he use it for? Who are the journalists involved in his 'years-long coup?'
The Obama Media Weapon, for lack of a better name, is now exposed. The damage these acts have done to our nation cannot possibly be understated. Obama used the goodwill that many people in the world had for him to poison the well of the incoming Trump administration. He infected an entire nation of his supporters with full-blown Trump Derangement Syndrome. For politics.
This intelligence/news syndicate he built destroyed families, friendships, churches, schools, and workplaces with toxic disinformation. And when Obama’s opponents tried to point out the truth? Obama’s supporters refused to listen to evidence or reason. They loved him so much that truth was irrelevant.
Obama knew that he was blindly followed without question.
Scott Adams has perfectly enunciated what this did to our nation by describing what not only the Russia hoax did to him, but also the “Very Fine People” hoax.
Those two hoaxes, Russia Russia Russia and
the very fine people hoax, ruined my life.
Scott Adams
How many people were ostracized like Scott Adams was? For a lie that was deliberately released to damage the incoming Trump administration.
The Very Fine People Hoax
As for the Very Fine People hoax, we must remember exactly what that was. Here is CNN’s Jake Tapper pushing several lies at once.
Thanks to X user @mazemoore for putting this video together.
This hoax has and is still being pushed by the media and other politicians like Jamie Raskin from the US House of Representatives. They do this because they know their base will repeat what they say as if it is the truth. Raskin repeated this deception as recently as June. It should be illegal for politicians to lie in the house or senate.
Source:
Joe Biden repeated the lie in August 2024 on the campaign trail.
Source: KanekoaTheGreat
Obama also got into the action just before the election in 2024. Unless you think Barack Obama is a complete fool, you know that he knows what he was saying was a complete misrepresentation.
Source: @RealDonKeith
Kamala Harris repeated the misrepresentation during her debate with Trump as well. Notice how the abc moderator ‘journalists’ completely forgot to fact-check Kamala while they were all too eager to fact-check Trump repeatedly.
Source: Daily Wire
There were even allegations from a supposed whistleblower that the Harris campaign worked with ABC to ‘cheat’ in the debate.
How Long Has Obama’s Weapon Been Active?
It’s more than apparent now that this Obama Media Weapon has been active for a very long time. How long? Perhaps before the Smith Modernization Act allowed the US to propagandize the American people in 2013.
It’s time we begin investigating stories that may have been covered up by the news media, or stories that were falsely hyped, and re-evaluate everything we’ve been fed for the past 20 years.
In my documentary “Epidemic of Fraud”, I learned about the CIA Operation Mockingbird program. I created a compilation of the ridiculous behavior of news media who were all too eager to attack President Trump for promoting a drug as safe as tonic water. Was this part of Obama’s Mockingbird?
If any of these journalists or doctors were working with Obama’s ongoing ‘coup’ during a time of a potential biological attack on the United States, the implications for those who participated in this ‘misinformation’ warfare are dire.
Americans died without access to early treatment options.
Americans died in hospitals from protocols that were rigged.
Americans died from these rushed vaccines.
The NIH knew the vax spike protein was linked to increases in cancer. New emails show they covered it up.
It’s time we identify the method of communication intelligence agents had with these ‘journalists’ and track down exactly who was part of these treasonous acts. Then we need to figure out what other scandals were covered up or dismissed as ‘conspiracy theories’.
I’d start with the people in the videos above.
Then we have to figure out how to heal the false divide in our country
Forgive the typo Now* Back ti the USA Constitution's Rule of Law!
Are you public Servants doing your homework and continuing education in civics and political science?!
🙂
To the best of my knowledge.
Since everyone is pointing fingers:
To Cenk of the Young Turks,
You are not and never will be eligible to run for office in the USA!
You are an incompetent power tripper who does not have Natural Born Citizenship status.
You are fired!
You misallocated and misappropriated U.S. tax payer currencies and Soros' Media Matters endowments.
The Whole world invaded America and held America Hostage to blame American Academics First!
The world needs to shut up and listen when America Speaks!
It was all undue foreign ideological tyrants attempting to frame Americans.
Richard Nixon was an American President.
He did not do it.
Every president since was overrun and overwhelmed by foriegn enemy presstitutes and Religious Zealot Ideologs of the Sunni Persuasion in addition to all other undue foriegn influences.
Most of what is blamed on Israelis and Americans was actually power tripping Sunni's.
The Iranian Revolution seems to have served the interests of Petroleum Petrol Dollar Nationalised industry Monopolists in the Arabian Penisula.
Israel is a faith based understanding of Uniting the 12 tribes.
Secularism is the best law to prevent the zealots of all faiths from harming each other.
Israelis should be capable of getting along with Persians and Persians should be capable of getting along with Israelis.
Approximately 60% of Israelis have genetic ties to that land whilst simultaneously the Palestinians claim to also have hereditary ties to that land.
The remaining 40% of Israelis arrived as post world war II refugees.
When Richard Nixon was in Command we were all getting along with International trade, tourism, and investment.
Obama and Biden were not really the presidents. It seems likely the foreign Sunni Muslims were power tripping from abroad and interferred with America's domestic and Foreign Policy while they demoralized entire generations.
The Iranian revolution against their own Progressive leadership during the ousting of the Shah seems to have actually served the Interests of Sunni and North African Arab Nationalised industry Petroleum Monopolists.
In other words the Shia terrorist networks were actually proxies of Sunni Arab and North African Terrorist Organizations and their syndicate Nations.
Do not blame Americans or Israelis.
Do not blame Trump, Obama, Clinton,GWB GHWB, and etc.
The foriegn Subversion and sabotage was further complicated by insubordination by marxists in Bernie Sanders Campaign and State Department Insubordination via Uma Abadin and Anthony Wenner Types.
The Sunni muslims used the Carrot and Stick blackmail, extortion, and bribery that people associate with well known controversial investigations that are on going and the Sunnis duped all of the DNC and Democratic National Party Platform members and their electorate.
They have always hated our freedom and want to dominate America and our Allies.
Look at the Plank in their Sunni eyes as they attempted to blame the Speck in everyone.
Be American.
Be JerUSAlem.
Get Along!
Stop fighting like emotionally and socially immature deceived solipsists and Zealots!
No Back to the Constitution of the United States of America’s Rule of Law as I assume my proper Role, duty, jurisdiction, and obligation.
One Love,
My Friends