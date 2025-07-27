The Obama Media Weapon, for lack of a better name, is now exposed. The damage these acts have done to our nation cannot possibly be understated. Obama used the goodwill that many people in the world had for him to poison the well of the incoming Trump administration. He infected an entire nation of his supporters with full-blown Trump Derangement Syndrome. For politics.

This intelligence/news syndicate he built destroyed families, friendships, churches, schools, and workplaces with toxic disinformation. And when Obama’s opponents tried to point out the truth? Obama’s supporters refused to listen to evidence or reason. They loved him so much that truth was irrelevant.

Obama knew that he was blindly followed without question.

Scott Adams has perfectly enunciated what this did to our nation by describing what not only the Russia hoax did to him, but also the “Very Fine People” hoax.

Those two hoaxes, Russia Russia Russia and

the very fine people hoax, ruined my life. Scott Adams

How many people were ostracized like Scott Adams was? For a lie that was deliberately released to damage the incoming Trump administration.

The Very Fine People Hoax

As for the Very Fine People hoax, we must remember exactly what that was. Here is CNN’s Jake Tapper pushing several lies at once.

Thanks to X user @mazemoore for putting this video together.

This hoax has and is still being pushed by the media and other politicians like Jamie Raskin from the US House of Representatives. They do this because they know their base will repeat what they say as if it is the truth. Raskin repeated this deception as recently as June. It should be illegal for politicians to lie in the house or senate.

Source:

Joe Biden repeated the lie in August 2024 on the campaign trail.

Source: KanekoaTheGreat

Obama also got into the action just before the election in 2024. Unless you think Barack Obama is a complete fool, you know that he knows what he was saying was a complete misrepresentation.

Source: @RealDonKeith

Kamala Harris repeated the misrepresentation during her debate with Trump as well. Notice how the abc moderator ‘journalists’ completely forgot to fact-check Kamala while they were all too eager to fact-check Trump repeatedly.

Source: Daily Wire

There were even allegations from a supposed whistleblower that the Harris campaign worked with ABC to ‘cheat’ in the debate.

How Long Has Obama’s Weapon Been Active?

It’s more than apparent now that this Obama Media Weapon has been active for a very long time. How long? Perhaps before the Smith Modernization Act allowed the US to propagandize the American people in 2013.

It’s time we begin investigating stories that may have been covered up by the news media, or stories that were falsely hyped, and re-evaluate everything we’ve been fed for the past 20 years.

In my documentary “Epidemic of Fraud”, I learned about the CIA Operation Mockingbird program. I created a compilation of the ridiculous behavior of news media who were all too eager to attack President Trump for promoting a drug as safe as tonic water. Was this part of Obama’s Mockingbird?

If any of these journalists or doctors were working with Obama’s ongoing ‘coup’ during a time of a potential biological attack on the United States, the implications for those who participated in this ‘misinformation’ warfare are dire.

Americans died without access to early treatment options.

Americans died in hospitals from protocols that were rigged.

Americans died from these rushed vaccines.

It’s time we identify the method of communication intelligence agents had with these ‘journalists’ and track down exactly who was part of these treasonous acts. Then we need to figure out what other scandals were covered up or dismissed as ‘conspiracy theories’.



I’d start with the people in the videos above.

Then we have to figure out how to heal the false divide in our country