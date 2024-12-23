Over the past few weeks, I’ve had the opportunity to speak candidly with former FDA investigators. My takeaway is that the FDA is much more interested in defending the rights and interests of those it was designed to regulate than the people of the United States.

Obama’s Executive Order 13583 - A Government-wide Initiative to Promote Diversity and Inclusion in the Federal Workforce

On August 18, 2011 Obama initiated a program via executive order that trained or ‘re-educated’ the federal workforce to hire not just on merit, but to “recruit, hire, promote, retain, develop, and train a diverse and inclusive workforce”. This began a disastrous process where merit took a back seat to HR hiring mandates and built a growth industry of Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity that eventually spread to the private marketplace. Why would it go there? Because as we’ve learned, lots of our big private institutions are on the federal government's dole. Reuters alone has taken $300 Million!

Television networks and studios are also on the take. Discovery Communications, owner of CNN, has gotten millions. Did you know Discovery was a Department of Defense Vendor?

You can do this for almost all the major news organizations. Search all you want at USASpending.gov.

These DEI policies were rolled out in the not-so-private world with equally disastrous results. Over and over and over again companies like Target, Budweiser and even Nissan have had to walk back their ‘woke’ programs because the American people were not having it.

Take Obama’s Lemons and Make Lemonade

If there’s one thing good that can come from this ‘re-education’ system Obama built, is that it can be repurposed. No doubt the NIH has these DEI training systems in place right now. Perhaps the real diversity they should bring in are victims of vaccine injuries, remdesivir poisoning, and other areas the FDA has been blind about to train the FDA on how to properly address these victims moving forward.

I for one would like to see Brianne Dressen in charge of the FDA’s forced diversity training program. How about Ernesto Ramirez over the CDC’s DEI program? And Harvard shouldn’t miss out on the fun - appoint Maddie de Garay as head of Harvard’s DEI program while she gets a free ride for her college education, paid for in part by the billions Harvard has received from US taxpayers. Let Maddie’s presence remind the professors and students of Harvard what happens when their science prostitutes itself out to pharmaceutical companies. And nobody deserves to be in charge of Pfizer’s DEI program more than Stephanie de Garay.

Since he’s a former cop, I nominate Trista Martin’s father Allen to be in charge of the FBI’s DEI program. Let’s teach these feds how to track down white-collar medical criminals.

This can start on Jan 21

As we have learned from watching the Ivermectin Witch Trials conducted by the Washington State Medical Commission, forced education can be part of someone’s punishment in this new fascist America.

There are untold others killed by bad science in hospitals who can head up these DEI programs in colleges, universities, and medical institutions. This is just one way Robert F Kennedy Jr. can begin the process of healing by using Obama’s lemons to make lemonade on day 1.