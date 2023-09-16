In May 2023, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched investigations into Gain of Function research and deceptive practices by Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers. Ken was brought up on impeachment charges 3 weeks later.

Ken Paxton Texas AG

Why are Dems and some Republicans blocking COVID investigations?

Nothing says you're on the pharma hook quite like showing up drunk to the Texas House and impeaching a Trump-supporting Texas Attorney General. Especially if that AG dared to investigate what currently looks like an intentional release of a biological weapon, coordinated with foreign governments and profit-seeking pharma companies to remove Donald J. Trump from office. That's what happened this past May in Texas. Check out this video of an apparently sloppy, piss-drunk Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan as impeachment charges were put forward at the end of May 2023.

Ken Paxton launched investigations into Big Pharma and Gain of Function Research.

On May 1, 2023, Ken Paxton's Texas Attorney General's office launched investigations into vaccine manufacturers and gain of function research in China. According to his office's statement:

Attorney General Paxton launched an investigation into the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson concerning whether they engaged in gain-of-function research and misled the public about doing so. Paxton is also investigating whether the companies misrepresented the efficacy of their Covid-19 vaccines and the likelihood of transmitting Covid-19 after taking the vaccines in violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. The investigation will also look into the potential manipulation of vaccine trial data. This investigation concerns potentially fraudulent activity that falls outside the scope of legal immunity granted to manufacturers of the Covid-19 vaccine. It will also review the companies’ controversial practice of reporting the metric of “relative risk reduction” instead of “absolute risk reduction” when publicly discussing the efficacy of their vaccines. In recent years, certain pharmaceutical companies have had record-breaking financial success, driven in part by sales made from products related to the Covid-19 pandemic. This vested interest in the success of these Covid-19 products, combined with reports about the alarming side effects of vaccines, demands aggressive investigation. Pax­ton Launch­es Inves­ti­ga­tion into Gain-of-Func­tion Research and Mis­rep­re­sen­ta­tions by Covid-19 Vac­cine Manufacturers

The Senate Voted for Acquittal Today

On May 24th, a little over 3 weeks after investigating the golden goose of political donors, Big Pharma, Ken Paxton was accused of multiple charges including bribery, dereliction of duty, disregard of official duty, and more. The Texas Senate rejected all charges in today's vote. Today, the lieutenant governor traded barbs with Dade Phelan, the drunken House speaker above, with the LG accusing the speaker of conducting a secretive and rushed impeachment process that 'wasted' taxpayer dollars.

The impeachment was conducted by a few majority Republicans siding with Democrats. Democrats have been repeatedly linked to lawfare tactics, especially in regard to pharma company regulation and Covid-19 response. The terror created by COVID-19 and our dismal response is cited repeatedly as having affected the 2020 Presidential Elections.

Lawfare is the use of legal systems and institutions to damage or delegitimize an opponent, or to deter an individual's usage of their legal rights. Lawfare was described as a method of destroying an enemy by Chinese military officials in the book, Unrestricted Warfare.

So what would the Democrats be hiding that is so frightening to them?

Did Democrat Linked Officials Sabotage the Federal Covid Response to Win an Election and Generate Pharma Profits?

Democrats in our federal government were fumed about Republicans in control. Rick Bright, former Director of BARDA, coordinated a campaign against using hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure, a measure employed by China whose pandemic magically went away while America's is apparently never-ending.

If it turns out that our response was intentionally hobbled by people like Rick Bright at BARDA, it would mean that Democrats have collectively murdered hundreds of thousands of Americans with deadly protocols. If it was uncovered that Pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, Moderna, and Gilead participated in this conspiracy, the result would be mass treason of the highest order as many of these companies are linked to foreign entities.

BARDA LINKS TO DRUG DEVELOPMENT AND BIG PHARMA

BARDA under Rick Bright was designed to develop new countermeasures against potential outbreaks. It means they want to help make new drugs, not identify the benefits of old drugs. It also means they work with pharmaceutical companies heavily.

Here's Rick Bright's colleague Chris Houchens, who helped Bright discredit HCQ's benefits. Chris recently spoke at an event hosted by BIO, the pharmaceutical lobbyist group that gave $883,000 to Democrat-linked 'misinformation' group Public Good Projects. PGP created groups like 'Shots Heard Round The World', which targeted doctors, nurses, clergy, students, and anyone who called attention to the growing risks posed by improperly tested vaccines and dangerous therapies like Remdesivir. This scandal is covered as part of our ShotsGate series and is ongoing.

Broken Truth's Ongoing Shotsgate Investigation

Here's a recent explanation of just how despicable Rick Bright's actions were.

In Rick Bright's questionable 'whistleblower' report submitted to Congress, it was revealed that Rick Bright colluded with the FDA's Janet Woodcock to campaign against Hydroxychloroquine. If the science was certain, why did these two need to campaign against the use of one of the oldest classes of drugs in existence?

Download and Read Rick Bright's 'Whistleblower' complain here. Highlights addedDownload

The real scandal is how a head of BARDA with a Ph.D. in Immunology could have never heard of hydroxychloroquine. Did Rick lie to Congress? This drug is decades old and the Chinese alerted us to use it as early as Feb 4, 2020.

Even in May of 2020, republican congressmen tried to get information out of Rick to make it make sense.

Rick ultimately sabotaged the use of HCQ as a preventative measure by restricting its use to hospitals and patients with active infections. That tactic completely prevented it from being used to PROTECT PATIENTS BEFORE INFECTION.

Is This Why Democrats are Fighting COVID Investigations?

What happened in Texas has been going on all across the United States in the form of 'misinformation' suppression. As more information comes to light it is becoming apparent that our systems of government have been hijacked and many of our politicians and public officials betrayed their primary purpose, which is to serve the people. When politics, business, citizens' rights, and foreign influence collide - the results can be devastating.

Here's a clip of Anthony Fauci blaming outbreaks on Republicans.

Let's hope the Texas AG's investigations are restarted. The people deserve to know the truth.

