BrokenTruth.TV

BrokenTruth.TV

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
S G's avatar
S G
Aug 28, 2024

Get your expensive EV that catches on fire. Wow, what a deal!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Broken Truth
Glenn Law's avatar
Glenn Law
Aug 28, 2024

Sure sounds like it's sure getting harder and harder to flog those wonderful 'safe and effective' electric vehicles.... I can't help thinking about the coming black chaos when there's 100% ev's and most of them go on charge in the early evenings as a huge addition to that existing peak energy demand period.....and we're asked to believe that such massively greater daily energy load will supposedly be supplied by 'grubby green' sources with far less base load efficiency than those the rabidly mindless idealogues about town are intent upon scrapping. Those of us with rational and competent intellectual capacity might well say "good luck with that....'

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Broken Truth and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Broken Truth Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture