Tesla referral program just got reactivated. Get $1,000 off a new Tesla.
Tesla used to have a referral program that gave discounts or other incentives to new buyers. Apparently it just got reactivated.
NOTE: There are only 10 Discounts Available: If you’re in the market for a Tesla S, 3, X or Y, use my referral fee to get $1,000 off.
Click here to to claim your discount on a new order. Referrers get credits for supercharging and merchandise.
Be sure to read the terms and conditions, but it seems like a no-brainer if you are about to pull the trigger. Tesla is also offering a 1.9% APR if you order by 8/31.
Good luck and let me know if this helps you!
Get your expensive EV that catches on fire. Wow, what a deal!
Sure sounds like it's sure getting harder and harder to flog those wonderful 'safe and effective' electric vehicles.... I can't help thinking about the coming black chaos when there's 100% ev's and most of them go on charge in the early evenings as a huge addition to that existing peak energy demand period.....and we're asked to believe that such massively greater daily energy load will supposedly be supplied by 'grubby green' sources with far less base load efficiency than those the rabidly mindless idealogues about town are intent upon scrapping. Those of us with rational and competent intellectual capacity might well say "good luck with that....'