A study by authors Alexiane Pradelle, Sabine Mainbourg, Steeve Provencher, Emmanuel Massy, Guillaume Grenet, Jean-Christophe Lega was retracted after an extended period of multiple complaints about the study. The study was also featured in this excerpt from the documentary film “Epidemic of Fraud”.

The decision to retract was based on unreliable data and incorrect assumptions by the authors.

According to Science Direct:

This article has been retracted: please see Elsevier Policy on Article Withdrawal (https://www.elsevier.com/locate/withdrawalpolicy). Following publication, the Journal was made aware of readers' debate about this article. The Journal received a number of Letters to the Editor and correspondence from readers. The plan, as published in an early version of an Editor's Note, was initially to publish these Letters to the Editor, after the Authors of the above article had been given the right to reply and submit a response (which would also be published, after review). After assessing all the information at this stage, and the extent and depth of the criticism, the Editor-in-Chief made the decision to change approach and handle this matter through the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE) process for corrections to the scientific record: https://publicationethics.org/ Upon completion of this process, and following careful consideration of all available information, this article has been retracted at the request of the Editor-in-Chief. The decision to retract was made due to two major issues. 1. Reliability of the data and choice of the data. The Belgian dataset in particular was found to be unreliable, based on estimates. 2. The assumption that all patients that entered the clinic were being treated the same pharmacologically was incorrect. The above two issues meant that the Editor-in-Chief found the conclusions of the article to be unreliable and therefore the article needed to be retracted.

Why is France So Negative on HCQ?

The story highlights the extreme lengths that pharmaceutical company funded entities will go to support narratives that ultimately drive the bottom line of an industry that puts profits over people. In 2019 the French government took HCQ from an over-the-counter medication and made it prescription only days before the first western scientific reports on the pandemic. Then, in 2020 the French government stockpiled large quantities of HCQ. These same people targeted Pr. Didier Raoult for his research into HCQ as a treatment for COVID. We covered this story in the article below. Note: Trustnodes has now deleted the article reporting France’s reclassification of HCQ in early 2020. We have linked to an archive backup of their original reporting.

In the award winning film “Epidemic of Fraud” we cover the significant history of Hydroxychloroquine, Chloroquine, and Quinine, one of the oldest class of medications in history. in fact, in our research we discovered the the restoration of access to this ‘miracle pill’ has been a tacted of biological warfare for hundreds of years.

Watch the history of HCQ segment from “Epidemic of Fraud” here.

Media Outlets repeatedly cited the now-retracted study to justify the bizarre government behavior over a drug based on the earliest medication ever used to treat an infectious disease.

All of this has happened before

The media slamming of Hydroxychloroquine was covered extensively in the movie ‘Epidemic of Fraud’. In another retracted study, disgraced doctor Sapan Desai vanished after publishing a study claiming the drug was deadly. The study was later retracted after being used to end 82 other clinical trials that were underway.

Desai’s fraudulent actions paved the way for the FDA’s Emergency Use authorizations for a wide variety of COVID-19 treatments and vaccines and can be seen in this clip from “Epidemic of Fraud”.

