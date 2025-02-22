A member of the online group “Shots Heard,” referred to as “Dorothy” (a pseudonym), is a law professor at UC Hastings in San Francisco. She has advised the California Legislature on legal matters in the past.

This post is designed to highlight some of the actions of ‘Dorothy"‘. We can’t stop you from doing your own research about her real identity, but we won’t elevate her on our platform.

Editor’s note: This piece is part of a series examining the actions of individuals and groups during the COVID-19 pandemic, based on documents and screenshots provided by whistleblowers from private online communities.

Dorothy in an alleged ‘joke’ picture outside of a Pfizer building

It’s notable that several individuals involved with “Shots Heard” are from San Francisco. This city is also known for its significant homeless crisis, which has been linked to the widespread use of fentanyl, a drug tied to the pharmaceutical industry. This juxtaposition raises questions about the perspectives of those advocating for vaccines in the area.

Dorothy is a member of the private Facebook group “Shots Heard,” which is managed by employees of Public Good Projects, a nonprofit that received $883,000 from BIO, a pharmaceutical industry lobbying organization, in 2021. The group has connections to various government and political entities. Its members have discussed actions that some interpret as efforts to limit the rights of individuals who oppose their views on vaccines and related policies.

Dorothy Supports Anti-Autonomy Members of Shots Heard

Dorothy liked a post in the private “Shots Heard” forum by Eve Meltzer Krief, MD, a pediatrician from Long Island. Krief serves on the Long Island school board and has publicly supported eliminating religious exemptions for vaccinations. She faced criticism from individuals opposed to vaccine mandates. Krief has since announced her candidacy for county legislator.

People often react strongly when policies limit their personal choices or involve medical interventions perceived as untested.

Fun fact. Eve got her medical degree from the Sackler School of Medicine in Tel Aviv, Israel. The Sacklers created Purdue Pharma, the developer of Oxycodone, the drug that helped kick off the opioid epidemic raging in San Francisco and devastating the rest of the United States.

Dorothy Supported Private COVID Vaccine Mandates for Unlicensed Vaccines Under Emergency Use Authorization

Dorothy on Squawk Box / CNBC

Dorothy claims the vaccine incidents of myocarditis are ‘rare’. When confronted by the evidence of the unexplained death of healthy 18-year-old Trista Martin, Dorothy scolded her grieving family.

Dorothy discussed the case of Trista Martin, an 18-year-old who died, though it’s unclear if she reviewed the autopsy. We examined Trista’s autopsy report which acknowledged she had received the COVID-19 vaccine. The Martin family was forced to pursue medical license board complaints against Trista’s doctor to secure the release of her records, which took nine months.

We’ve interviewed the Martin family and many others injured by vaccines. You can watch the interview with the Martins, Stephanie DeGarey, Sean Martin’s father Dan, and Raelene Gotze, whose daughter Caitlin died after being vaccinated on Broken Truth. Dorothy is undeterred when confronted with real people harmed by these vaccines and the subsequent harm caused by the actions of social silencers like Shots Heard.

Dorothy Helped Push Through AB277 with Richard Pan

In 2015, California Senator and physician Richard Pan sponsored SB 277, a law some consider unconstitutional due to its removal of religious exemptions. Dorothy contributed to its development and wrote an article in the San Francisco Daily Journal titled “Parents have no right to expose other kids.” She also testified before the California Senate Judiciary Committee in 2015 about SB 277 prior to its passage, arguing that the legislature has the authority to mandate school immunizations and that non-medical exemptions are not necessary.

It is important to note that SB 277 leaves untouched the right of parents to refuse vaccines for their children. Indeed, a doctor cannot vaccinate without parental consent. But the proposed law removes the ability of parents to send unvaccinated children to school or daycare, making those environments less safe for others.

Parents have no right to expose other kids, “Dorothy”, 3/30/15

Dorothy , a member of the Shots Heard group filled with democrats, decried the ‘politicization of science’ to the American Bar Association.

Dorothy, a professor of law, is an active member of “Shots Heard,” a group tied to a nonprofit that some view as politically motivated due to it’s significant representation of left wing idealogues. She has expressed concern to the American Bar Association about the politicization of science, an ironic stance that draws attention given the broader debates about policy and public trust in the U.S.

One might question whether UC Hastings, now called “UC Law SF,” worries that its professors, including Dorothy, spend significant time on advocacy work—such as vaccine policy—potentially at the expense of teaching. In 2016, the law school reported a bar pass rate of 51%, which was 11% below the national average.

Why does the FDA give Dorothy a pedestal?

Review these notable quotes from Dorothy, delivered during a stage presentation, where she discussed the potential use of police to enforce mandatory vaccines. In one instance, she shared the stage with Paul Offit from the FDA, who seemed somewhat uneasy during the exchange.

“We can certainly go further than school immunization mandates. For example France and Italy have criminal laws for certain vaccines. It would be almost certainly constitutional to have them here” SHOTS HEARD MEMBER Dorothy

“Sending, basically police to enforce forced vaccination can in some communities backfire. It certainly isn’t easy on anyone. So it’s not something done easily. It can be done. But it’s just not done easily.” SHOTS HEARD MEMBER Dorothy

“So, remember what we’re talking about. We’re not talking about telling parents ‘whether you wish to or not we’re going to tie your child down and vaccinate them. That’s something that, if done, is only done in extreme circumstances.” SHOTS HEARD MEMBER Dorothy

Actual video of Dorothy’s pro-fascist statements for forced vaccinations

Perhaps Dorothy might benefit from revisiting the Nuremberg Code before advocating policies some compare to authoritarian measures. It’s surprising to write this about someone from Israel. A follow-up article could explore what aspects of Israel’s education system might shape such strong views. Her stance is troubling. Any law she’s supported could warrant reevaluation. Fortunately, though she teaches at UC Hastings Law School, Dorothy lacks a BAR license, limiting her influence somewhat—she’s already had a significant impact without one.

For example, Dorothy wrote a paper on how American parents are abusing religious exemptions. How does that commandment go again? Thou Shalt Not Take the Name of the Lord Thy God in Vain OR Use and Abuse of Religious Exemptions from School Immunization Requirements. The irony is many have stated that medical doctors have been “playing God” for quite some time.

Filipe Rafaeli wrote an excellent article about the topic of members of society participating in horrors under the auspices of ‘the greater good. “The day I understood the ‘good German’ can be viewed here.

Dorothy is an X Troll

Examine this Twitter exchange between Dorothy and James Lindsay. Lindsay referenced the historical segregation of Jews in Germany, citing public health as a pretext, to critique Dorothy’s views. Dorothy responded by arguing that Lindsay’s comparison misrepresents the Holocaust.

It appears Dorothy may not emphasize certain lessons from World War II as she pursues her policy views in the United States, where she arrived more recently. This raises questions about the perspectives she developed at her alma mater, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Dorothy’s tendency to shift responsibility for her actions or those of the pharmaceutical companies she supports somewhat resembles the approach of Jonathan Greenblatt. Greenblatt leads the Anti-Defamation League, which has recently clashed with Elon Musk over his resistance to censoring certain voices the ADL opposes. A recent headline suggested: “The Anti-Defamation League no longer speaks for Jews but for the woke.” Many associate those interests with Democrats.

The ADL has connections to Purpose, a group that collaborated with the United Nations to establish “Team Halo.” Team Halo, which we’ve previously discussed, involved doctors and medical professionals in efforts to support vaccine messaging and counter criticism of pharmaceutical companies. Purpose is owned by Cap Gemini, a France-based internet company and U.S. defense contractor. See their network of connections below.

Note: Following reports of fraudulent activities within the group, Team Halo’s website was removed.

Dorothy and the Weakness of Vaccine Science

Age of Autism has done some tremendous deep dives into Dorothy’s history of freedom repression and vaccine voodoo. In one paper, AofA exposed other groups Dorothy is involved in.

How Dorothy Got Started

We’d like to end with a mention of how Dorothy allegedly got involved in vaccines. According to her Wikipedia page:

(she) says her focus on immunization advocacy started in 2010, with the birth of her son. There had been stories on the news about a whooping cough epidemic, which prompted (last name redacted) to seek advice from her doctor on how to protect her child. As her son was too young, the doctor’s advice was to undergo immunization herself. Dorothy’s wikipedia page

Dorothy warns in emails that their statements are subject to public records requests

We submitted a public records request for all emails from Dorothy to HHS. The quantity was rather small, and then we noticed that she includes a warning in her signature on emails:



”Please note: Messages to this account may be subject to Public Records Act requests.”

If everyone is behaving appropriately and with ethics, is that a strange statement to make as part of your default email signature?

Dorothy’s journey as a law professor and vaccine policy advocate reflects a complex intersection of legal expertise, public health, and social debate. Her contributions to California’s SB 277, her involvement with “Shots Heard,” and her public statements on mandatory vaccination highlight her influence in shaping immunization policy. While her work has garnered support from some quarters, it has also sparked criticism and controversy, evident in her exchanges on platforms like Twitter and the broader scrutiny of her affiliations with pharmaceutical-linked groups. Operating from UC Hastings without a Bar license, Dorothy remains a polarizing figure whose actions continue to fuel discussions about individual rights, state authority, and the role of science in governance.

An updated cut of our award-winning documentary “Epidemic of Fraud” was recently released. Learn how the people who helped bring fentanyl to the market tried to convince the American people that a drug similar to tonic water was deadly. With new updates, statistics, and retractions sprinkled throughout, it’s a movie anyone concerned with medicine, media, and public policy should see.

Watch now.