Senator Ron Johnson has launched an investigation into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding its handling of information related to myocarditis and pericarditis risks associated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

The inquiry, detailed in a letter dated November 19, 2024, scrutinizes several key points:

Pfizer Data and CDC Communication: In May 2021, then-CDC Director Rochelle Walensky received reports from Pfizer concerning cases of myocarditis and pericarditis linked to their vaccine. However, much of this correspondence, including an April 2021 Pfizer safety report, remains heavily redacted, thus obscuring the exact nature of the data shared.

Draft Health Alert Network (HAN) Message: The CDC drafted a Health Alert Network message to warn about myocarditis risks following vaccination. This draft was under review by Walensky and other CDC officials but was never published. Internal emails reveal discussions about the potential alarmist perception of such an alert, suggesting hesitancy in issuing public warnings.

FDA Influence: There are indications from public reports that the Food and Drug Administration might have influenced the decision not to issue the HAN alert. Instead, the CDC opted for "clinical considerations" published on May 28, 2021, acknowledging an increase in these heart conditions post-vaccination but still recommending vaccination for those 12 and older.

White House Involvement: On May 25, 2021, the White House sent talking points to top health officials, including Walensky, Anthony Fauci, and Francis Collins, aimed at handling "tough QA" on COVID-19 issues. However, the specifics of these talking points are redacted, leaving unknown what guidance was provided regarding myocarditis.

Oversight and Transparency: Senator Johnson's letter expresses frustration over the CDC's lack of cooperation with previous oversight requests. He is demanding unredacted versions of all related documents and communications, including drafts of the myocarditis HAN, to understand the decision-making process better. He warns that in the next Congress, if he becomes Chairman, non-compliance could lead to subpoenas.

Future Actions: Johnson calls for the immediate preservation of all records related to the development, safety, and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines and sets a deadline of December 3, 2024, for the CDC to comply with his requests.

2024 11 19 Rhj To Hhs Fda Cdc Re Redacted Documents 3.35MB ∙ PDF file Download Letter from Senator Ron Johnson to members of HHS Download

The letter reflects ongoing concerns about transparency, accountability, and the communication of vaccine-related risks by federal health agencies, highlighting a significant oversight effort into how such risks were managed and communicated to the public.