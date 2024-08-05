As more people become aware of just how devastating these ridiculous vaccines are, their big question is whether or not they are going to have a bad reaction soon or in the future. Well, some dedicated researchers have done what no one in the USFDA or CDC seems able to do. They’ve taken available information and created a search tool to help you find out the risks involved with the batches associated with your vaccine lot numbers.

The results you will get will show you all of the REPORTED VAERS side effects. For example, this batch for my father-in-law (who developed a massive esophageal tumor that was not reported) had quite a few adverse events.

The data is limited only to hospitals and medical providers brave and tenacious enough to report these issues through hostile hospital management and difficulty in submitting the information. Sadly it appears that most issues, deaths, and adverse events to the COVID-19 Vaccinations were NOT reported. Jessica Rose covers this issue in the post below.