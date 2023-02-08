Scott Miller was a Physician's assistant in Washington State with his own practice. As he began treating covid patients, he did his job, heeding the advice of peers and medical doctors using medications that seemed to work. This put Scott on the radar of Shots Heard Round The World and other digital terrorist organizations funded and sponsored by Pharma lobbyists like BIO.

Check out this highlight clip from the interview.

Hear Scott's story of how lawfare was used with phony complaints to take Scott's license and nearly destroy his life, all under the watchful eye of connected doctors associated with the Washington Medical Commission. The same commission has been weaponized against other doctors like Dr. Ryan Cole, who dared to use cheap, affordable medication.

Watch the full interview originally posted in Feb 2023 here.

Scott has still not regained his Physician Assistant license. However, news just came out that another Shots Heard targeted doctor, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny has had her license reinstated.

Donate to Scott

https://x.com/BusyDrT/status/1786159796418220517

Scott's website: www.scottmiller.org

Scott's Facebook

Scott's show trial can be seen here: