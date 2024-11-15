Editor’s note: This is a series of stories documenting the tactics and lawfare used against Americans who rebelled against the medical tyranny and money grab of the COVID wars. These documents and screen grabs were obtained from whistleblowers in various private online communities, often at great risk, in order to show the world what traditional news outlets refuse to cover and explain why so many doctors were afraid to speak out at the height of COVID. See all our reporting on these online harassment groups here.

Scott Stager Piatkowski, a trustee on the Waterloo Region District School Board in Ontario, Canada, has been actively promoting mask and vaccine mandates for children, despite warnings from the FDA about the risks of vaccine-induced myocarditis, particularly in young males. Piatkowski is part of the "Shots Heard Round the World" group, which is linked to pharmaceutical interests through Public Good Projects, funded by BIO, a pharmaceutical lobbyist.

FDA Warning : In August 2021, the FDA acknowledged an increased risk of myocarditis following the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, especially in males aged 12-17.

School Board Actions : Piatkowski and the school board attempted to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for students shortly after this warning. He sought to discredit doctors and others who highlighted vaccine risks in a private group.

Political Influence : His decisions appear influenced by pharmaceutical lobbyists and far-left political views rather than scientific evidence or student welfare.

Public Reaction : There's criticism from parents and others about the board's policies, with concerns about the suppression of dissent and the prioritization of political agendas over children's health.

Personal Note: Despite his controversial stances on vaccines, Piatkowski has been involved in commendable efforts like supporting housing for the homeless, though critics argue his efforts in education have been misguided.

Oh no, Canada!

If you want to know what the heck is going wrong in Canada, look no further than Scott Stager Piatkowski, a member of “Shots Heard” and Trustee at the Waterloo Region District School Board in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.

Scott has been active in pushing masks and vaccines on children. As evidenced in an October 6̶, 2021 post in the private “Shots Heard” Facebook group where Scott asks for ad-hominem attacks on doctors who discussed vaccine risks in this likely censored YouTube post.

You can view the actual video of Dr. Ryan Cole and Dr. Pierre Kory here, ironically, on Facebook.

The devil is in the details

While Scott was eagerly looking for ways to ignore the concerns of these actual medical doctors, Scott, and all his co-conspirators in Shots Heard, were also ignoring the FDA from 8/23/2021. In this article, the FDA ‘Approves’ the first Covid-19. The funny thing, while the first few paragraphs touch on the ‘safety’ and ‘effectiveness’ of the COVID-19 vaccine…the gotcha is in the fine print.

Additionally, the FDA conducted a rigorous evaluation of the post-authorization safety surveillance data pertaining to myocarditis and pericarditis following administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and has determined that the data demonstrate increased risks, particularly within the seven days following the second dose. The observed risk is higher among males under 40 years of age compared to females and older males. The observed risk is highest in males 12 through 17 years of age. Available data from short-term follow-up suggest that most individuals have had resolution of symptoms. However, some individuals required intensive care support. Information is not yet available about potential long-term health outcomes. The Comirnaty Prescribing Information includes a warning about these risks. FDA Approves First COVID-19 Vaccine

August 23, 2021

The observed risk is highest in males 12 through 17 years of age. Do you know who that would apply to? Our next generation of warfighters.

Did we mention that Scott’s group “Shots Heard Round the World” is managed by Public Good Projects, a non-profit that received $883,000 in funding from BIO, a pharmaceutical lobbyist representing all the big taxpayer COVID award winners?

According to Journalist Lee Fang’s official testimony about Public Good Projects work in the censorship arena:

I revealed that a group called Public Good Projects regularly collaborated with Twitter during the pandemic to censor specific social media accounts because of their criticism of establishment views around COVID-19 vaccines, while amplifying accounts supportive of vaccines and government viewpoints. This particular censorship campaign was entirely funded by biopharma lobbyists that represent Moderna and Pfizer.

Testimony of Lee Fang 181KB ∙ PDF file Download Testimony of Lee Fang Investigative Journalist www.leefang.com Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government Judiciary Committee, United States House of Representatives Download

An attempt to mandate COVID-19 Vaccines on children

Barely a month after the FDA issued its statement that warning of myocarditis risks, the WRDS Board attempted to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for students in this letter to the Ministry of Education

.

Two weeks later, on October 6̶, 2021, Scott ran to the private “Shots Heard” group for help in discrediting anti-vaxxers in a video presentation parents were sharing with him ahead of a school board vote on mandates.

But wait, there’s more! Check out this Jan 7, 2022 letter to the Minister of Education and Chief Medical Officer of Health signed by Scott Piatkowski asking for covid vaccine priority. Scott’s vote on the board was never impartial, wasn’t based on science, and was influenced by pharmaceutical lobbyists all of whom seem to be politically far left. Got it?

Speaking of vaccine-induced myocarditis, the risk is very real and we have met with families of injured and killed children personally. No amount of denial from these pharma-funded groups can change this reality. Watch this interview I had with Ernesto Ramirez about his 16-year-old son. Ernest was never warned that myocarditis was a risk of the COVID-19 vaccine and his son died days after the Pfizer shot.

Is the Waterloo Parents Group Held Hostage by Radicals?

We shared this information with the WRDSB Concerned Parents Facebook group. Surprise, radicals appear to have targeted the group in order to silence any opposition to the Marxist policies being implemented around the world and in their hometown. Watch how “Sarah Jones” tries to accuse us of being anti-whatever in order to scare us into silence.

Sorry Sarah, we just wrote an article about the atrocities committed on homosexuals before you tried to call us anti-whatever. Thanks to Sarah, we were inspired to write another article about these radical tactics. Sarah appears to have employed tactic number 3 and part of number 13 of the ‘rules for radicals.

3. “Whenever possible, go outside the expertise of the enemy.”

Look for ways to increase insecurity, anxiety and uncertainty. 13. “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.”

Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy.

Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions. Rules for Radicals, Saul Alinsky

School boards are broken

Parents need to take back control of their forums and not be intimidated by the Sarahs of the world. You should also ask whose interest Scott Stager Piatkowski represents because it appears that like other members of “Shots Heard”, Scott is putting children’s health and well-being second to political theatrics. Also, what in the world is up with the latest acronym string below in Scott’s pinned post? Make it make sense!

Parents are suffering from mental illness

In this video from an FDA meeting in 2022, we juxtapose parents who have lost their minds over the perceived risk of COVID-19 with the FDA’s own vaccine approval committee members. One of the committee members points out that the risk of COVID-19 to children is lower than the risk of being struck by lightning. What’s next, Pfizer lightning rods for kids?

The remedy is worse than the disease.

Francis Bacon (1561-1626)

And by the way, Scott likes to weigh in on American politics, so we are more than happy to return the favor.

Perhaps Scott is a good guy. Helping with homeless with housing is a cause we support. It’s more than obvious that these leftists like Scott have lost their way, especially when placed in positions of power and control. Perhaps Scott’s efforts in the future are best spent supporting housing and not oppressing children.

Whatever the case, the parents and students of Waterloo Region School District deserve to know who their Trustees get information from before it’s too late. This ‘misinformation’ business model is a nightmare that must end.