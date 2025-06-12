Dr. Mary Talley Bowden’s appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience (episode #2335, June 10, 2025) was a seismic moment, captivating millions with her unflinching take on COVID-19 hospital protocols, vaccine controversies, and her fight against medical censorship. The nearly three-hour episode saw Bowden, a Texas ENT specialist, lay bare the systemic failures she witnessed during the pandemic, from alleged hospital euthanizations to the undisclosed SV40 promoter in vaccines. Her revelations, delivered with the confidence of a physician who’s treated over 6,000 COVID patients without a single death, left Rogan and listeners reeling.

The episode kicked off with Bowden recounting her 2021 suspension from Houston Methodist Hospital for advocating ivermectin and questioning vaccine mandates. This set the tone for a raw discussion about her battles with the medical establishment. A chilling highlight was her claim that hospitals deliberately ended patients’ lives to free up beds. She cited the case of Grace, a 19-year-old with Down syndrome, who was given a Do Not Resuscitate order against her family’s wishes. At 1:42:30, Bowden said, “I’ve seen this. I have reviewed records from these hospital patients, and they’ll euthanize them. They need the bed. They said, ‘Well, they’re going to die anyway.’” Rogan, floored, responded at 1:42:45, “Wait, wait, wait. So they were in the hospital with COVID and they gave them something to kill them?” Bowden confirmed, “Yeah, that happened all [the time]. They give them morphine and insulin.” This exchange exploded online, fueling debates about hospital incentives during the pandemic.

Another bombshell was the SV40 promoter sequence in some COVID vaccines, a concern Bowden linked to potential long-term health risks. At 2:15:10, she stated, “The SV40 promoter is a sequence that’s known to integrate into DNA, and it’s in the vaccines. They didn’t disclose that initially, and it’s a big deal because it could potentially cause long-term issues.” Rogan pressed, “So this could mess with people’s DNA?” Bowden’s measured response, noting SV40’s historical ties to cancer in animal studies, sparked widespread scrutiny of vaccine transparency.

Bowden also spotlighted a lawsuit by Grace Schara’s parents, the first jury trial challenging hospital protocols under the PREP Act. At 1:44:20, she said, “There’s actually a lawsuit today that’s the first jury trial in the country over these hospital protocols where they had a young woman with Down syndrome. They basically euthanized her.” Her hope that this case could pave the way for justice resonated with listeners seeking accountability.

Rogan’s own story of being smeared for using ivermectin added a personal touch. At 0:58:15, he said, “I got so much heat for that, but I was just saying what worked for me. The media twisted it like I was pushing horse paste.” This moment underscored their shared distrust of institutional narratives, making the episode a rallying cry for medical freedom.

Two years ago, BrokenTruth.TV, hosted by John Davidson, was among the first to platform Bowden in a January 2023 interview alongside R. Clinton Ohlers, PhD. At the time, she was a embattled doctor facing smear campaigns and professional retaliation for treating 2,000 COVID patients with ivermectin and speaking out against hospital practices. Since that interview, Bowden's trajectory has been remarkable. She's grown her patient count to over 6,000, won a lawsuit forcing the FDA to retract false ivermectin claims, and founded Americans for Health Freedom to advocate for patient rights. Her Rogan appearance, just days ago, marks the pinnacle of this journey, transforming her from a targeted physician into a national voice for truth. The episode, available on YouTube and Apple Podcasts, has dominated online discourse, with timecoded quotes letting viewers jump to its most explosive moments.

