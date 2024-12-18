Now Dead 'Funding' Bill Aimed to Handicap RFK at HHS and Deny Future Vaccine Injury Claims
In another sign that our government is wrecked, a now dead funding bill had horrific rules in it designed to destroy the MAHA movement and deny justice to the untold masses harmed by jabs.
Texas Lindsay on X just uncovered a huge grenade hiding in the 1,547 page funding bill designed to block future HHS Secretaries (like RFK Jr) from changing the vaccine injury table or grant compensation to the vaccine injured.
Elon Musk properly expressed the frustration voters likely feel when learning about this scandalous action.
To all you researchers out there, please name the lobby firm behind this and name the lawmakers who added this to the bill.
But wait, there’s more!
Congress ALSO gives itself a 40% raise in this bill!
Thankfully the bill was just declared dead. We still need to know who was behind these horrific additions and hold them accountable.
