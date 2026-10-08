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Ionedery2's avatar
Ionedery2
Oct 8

Nice work following up on a photo op. These hidden trolls should be exposed and confronted with their ignorant and callous deeds. Firing would be appropriate.

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Tiffany Ryder's avatar
Tiffany Ryder
Oct 9

What a turd.

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