A Roundtable Discussion with the families of Covid Vaccine Casualties

Feb 2020, recently uncovered communications have proven scientists under the direction of Anthony Fauci and the NIH actively deceived the world about the laboratory origins of covid.

By aiding and abetting possible enemies of the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, scientists, aided by politicians, bankers, lobbyists, lawyers, academics, big tech, and big Pharma on the take from China have knowing implemented one of the worst acts of medical genocide in human history.

Broken Truth presents a round table discussion with the victims of #NIHgate, Stephanie De Garay, Dan Hartman, Raelene Gotze and Allen & Taylor Martin.

The Victims of NIHgateS

Background data of scientists deceiving American public

Select Committee Report showing text messages between scientists conspiring to block science showing likelihood of lab leak for political reasons.

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Vdqe1vSo3jh2rFApgMcfjFcClwkty8-3FiFPV2OXA3c/mobilebasic

Given the shit show that would happen if anyone serious accused the Chinese of even accidental release, my feeling is we should say that given there is no evidence of a specifically engineered virus, we cannot possibly distinguish between natural evolution and escape so we are content with ascribing it to natural processes. Andrew Rambaut 11:53

Yup, I totally agree that that's a very reasonable conclusion. Although I hate when politics is injected into science - but it s impossible not to, especially given the circumstances. We should be sensitive to that, (plus none of this matters at the moment) Kristian Andersen 11:56

https://theintercept.com/2023/07/12/covid-documents-house-republicans/

Texts Revealing Political Collusion Between Scientists

