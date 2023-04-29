BrokenTruth.TV

BrokenTruth.TV

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzsanna's avatar
Suzsanna
Nov 17, 2024

If everybody refused the jab, and had they used Ivermectin, there would not had been so many deaths. I think the CDC should be dismantled!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
May 10, 2024Edited

Thank You for this post, which indicates NIH wants to tell you directly in your face, 'we are above the law and it is we who decide to whom we want to answer or engage in any conversation. We dictate the topics, and their outcome....

Your post connects to my previous posts, in terms of that 6-HIS-tag issue. 2 of those posts proved that the Spike sequence alone contains the so called nuclear localization signals, couple of them, which implies even after its cleavage on 2 pieces, each on their own can cross the nuclear membrane... This in addition to the lipid nanos which can possibly do the same. The 2 specific posts are:

https://mejbcart.substack.com/p/mod-e-rnas-foia-file-drop-and-the

and

https://mejbcart.substack.com/p/the-rise-of-adrenochrome-and-the

Actually all my posts expose NIH criminal actions, all related to covid, and not only that..

Worked for those criminals for too long, while being clueless and proud to have worked for biggest 'health' organization!!! Only a tragic personal issue opened my eyes, showing NIH was not about health, at all. ANd 2020 was the final, greatest awakening, which clarified everything completely, NIH appeared to be all about DEATH instead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Broken Truth
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Broken Truth Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture