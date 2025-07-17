According to their YouTube synopsis:



This film offers an intimate look into the lives of vaccine trial volunteers. These individuals came forward with hope and trust, only to encounter serious, lasting health complications. Now, navigating a system that offers little support, their stories shed light on a larger concern: post-vaccine injuries are often ignored, and voices are suppressed under intense censorship. Are you ready to hear what they have to say? Watch the full film today.

Learn more about the film on its website here.