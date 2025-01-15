MSNBC’s Rashida Jones Steps Down Amid Network Challenges

In a significant shake-up for MSNBC, President Rashida Jones has announced her resignation after a four-year tenure marked by both triumphs and trials. Her departure comes at a time when the network is grappling with substantial changes, including a sharp decline in ratings, questions about its journalistic integrity, and potential legal implications related to its coverage—or lack thereof—of certain health-related issues.

Rashida Jones' Farewell

In her farewell memo to the MSNBC team, Jones expressed her gratitude and pride for the work accomplished during her leadership. She highlighted the network's commitment to informing viewers, providing context, and upholding factual reporting. "I am more confident than ever that MSNBC is well-positioned for the future," Jones stated, emphasizing the network's resilience and capability under new leadership.

Jones' decision to step down was announced following the holiday season, a period she used for introspection about her future and the network's journey. She plans to assist during the transition phase, ensuring a smooth handover to her successor.

Mark Lazarus' Response

Mark Lazarus, who will oversee MSNBC's new parent company post-Comcast's decision to spin off its cable news networks, praised Jones for her leadership during tumultuous times. His memo acknowledges Jones' role in navigating the network through a "years-long, unrelenting and unprecedented news cycle" while achieving record viewership and investing in digital platforms. He introduced Rebecca Kutler as the interim president, lauding her for her contributions to audience engagement across various platforms since joining in 2022.

Context of Departure: Ratings, Ethical Concerns, and Legal Liabilities

Jones' exit coincides with a challenging period for MSNBC. The network has witnessed a significant drop in viewership post-election, with ratings falling dramatically. This decline is often attributed to the political shift following Donald Trump's re-election, which has altered viewer expectations and media consumption patterns.

Moreover, MSNBC has faced scrutiny over its journalistic practices, particularly with Rachel Maddow, one of its most prominent figures. Maddow, known for her liberal commentary, has been at the center of debates regarding MSNBC's editorial direction and its balance between news reporting and opinion journalism. Her approach, often seen as partisan, has raised questions about the network's adherence to unbiased reporting, although her show remains one of the network's most watched programs.

Adding to these challenges, MSNBC's coverage—or notably, the lack of coverage—of vaccine injuries, medical malpractice, and the health freedom movement could potentially expose the network to legal scrutiny. The network's narrative has often aligned closely with public health officials' stances, which might have led to an underrepresentation or omission of alternative viewpoints or stories about vaccine injuries and medical malpractice. This selective reporting could be seen as misleading or negligent if legal actions arise from individuals or groups who feel their stories have been ignored or misrepresented. The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) provides a no-fault compensation system for vaccine injuries, but media portrayal significantly influences public perception and policy discussion around these issues. Critics argue that more balanced reporting could have led to better public discourse and possibly more accountability for medical providers and vaccine manufacturers.

The network's decision to hire and then swiftly drop Ronna McDaniel, the former Republican National Committee chair, as a contributor due to internal backlash, further underscored these tensions regarding diversity of thought and coverage.

Looking Forward

With Rebecca Kutler stepping in as interim president, MSNBC is at a crossroads. Kutler's background in digital expansion and content strategy might steer the network towards a more diversified media presence, potentially addressing some of the criticisms regarding content and audience reach. However, the network faces the task of regaining viewer trust, expanding its base in an ever-polarizing media landscape, and ensuring its reporting does not lead to legal vulnerabilities.

Jones' departure marks the end of an era but also opens up possibilities for reinvention at MSNBC. As the network moves forward under new leadership, the focus will likely be on balancing journalistic integrity with the demands of a politically charged audience, navigating the digital transformation of news consumption, and addressing any potential legal challenges that might arise from its past coverage decisions.

The industry will watch closely to see if MSNBC can leverage this transition not only to recover its ratings but also to redefine its role in the broader spectrum of American journalism, particularly in how it handles complex and controversial topics like public health and legal rights.

Jones and Lazarus’s memos are below.

Team, After four incredible years at the helm of MSNBC and 11 years at NBCU, I have made the decision to pursue new opportunities. I shared this decision with Mark, who has been incredibly supportive and has asked me to stay on for the next few months to help guide the network during this transitional period. I came to this decision over the holidays while reflecting on our remarkable journey and the many successes we’ve achieved together as a team. This has been the most rewarding chapter of my professional career and I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished, which has been made possible only by you. This team is the best in the business, and I will miss being in the trenches (and control rooms!) with you. The people here at MSNBC are what make this place truly special, and our shared mission is what has always united us: to keep our viewers, readers and listeners well-informed, provide critical context, ask tough questions, speak hard truths, say the quiet part out loud, and always adhere to the facts, without fear or favor. I am forever grateful for the shared experiences, the many mentors and mentees from over the years, coffee-fueled late nights and early mornings, and the lessons learned along the way. Most importantly, I am more confident than ever that MSNBC is well-positioned for the future. Rashida Jones

And from Mark Lazarus:

All,



As Rashida announced this morning, she has made the decision to step down as president of MSNBC after an extraordinary tenure leading the network.



I first met Rashida in 2018, and since then, I have been impressed by her business successes, exceptional producing skills and sharp editorial instincts.



Rashida has expertly navigated MSNBC through a years-long, unrelenting and unprecedented news cycle, all while driving the network to record viewership and making investments in nonlinear businesses. MSNBC is well-positioned for the future, and I am grateful that she will continue to support us during this transition.



Effective immediately, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Kutleras the interim president of MSNBC, reporting directly to me. Rebecca is the ideal leader to guide us through this moment, and I look forward to collaborating with her as we shape our collective future together.



Since joining MSNBC in 2022, Rebecca has been a catalyst for growth across our digital, social, and audio platforms, resulting in across-the-board record audience engagement. She is a highly respected industry veteran with decades of experience in executive producing, news programming, and business development. With Rebecca’s track record of driving the development and expansion of several of the network’s marquee programs, it’s no surprise she was recently promoted to oversee all of dayside.



Please join me in expressing our gratitude to Rashida for her invaluable contributions to MSNBC and in congratulating Rebecca on her well-deserved appointment.



Mark Lazarus

