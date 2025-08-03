Political scandals are difficult to understand. With a swamp as deep as DC, keeping track of all the players in these scandals can be a challenge for the discerning citizen to manage. Take heart, dear reader, Broken Truth has your back!

Use this handy AI-generated guide to identify all the players on the chessboard so that you don’t get overwhelmed!

Download your copy of the Grassley Durham Report Appendix here, free of charge!

Download Durham Appendix

Government and Intelligence Organizations

U.S. Department of Justice

John H. Durham

John Henry Durham, born March 16, 1950, is an American lawyer who served as U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut from 2018 to 2021 and as Special Counsel investigating the origins of the FBI's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He has a long career prosecuting high-profile cases involving organized crime, corruption, and national security.

Role: Author of the report. Actions: Classified the appendix and led the investigation into intelligence activities related to the 2016 campaigns.

Organization : U.S. Department of Justice (as Special Counsel).

Reported to: Attorney General (William Barr during his tenure as Special Counsel).

Loretta Lynch

Loretta Elizabeth Lynch, born May 21, 1959, in Greensboro, North Carolina, is an American attorney who served as the 83rd U.S. Attorney General (2015–2017), the first African American woman in that role. She previously was U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Role: U.S. Attorney General under Obama.

Actions: Allegedly provided information to Renteria on FBI plans;

received a defensive briefing on the sensitive intelligence, with her reaction described as odd or stone-faced;

denied knowing Renteria. Potential Crimes in Document:

Obstruction of justice (18 U.S.C. § 1505) by disclosing FBI investigative plans,

misuse of official position (18 U.S.C. § 201), and conspiracy to obstruct justice (18 U.S.C. § 371).

Organization: U.S. Department of Justice (as Attorney General).

Reported to: President Barack Obama.

Sally Yates

Sally Quillian Yates, born August 20, 1960, in Atlanta, Georgia, is an American lawyer who served as Acting U.S. Attorney General (2017) and Deputy Attorney General (2015–2017).

Role: Deputy Attorney General.

Actions: Briefed on TI information; decided to brief Lynch.

Potential Crimes in Document: None indicated in the document.

Organization : U.S. Department of Justice (as Deputy Attorney General).

Reported to: Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

Robert Mueller

Robert Swan Mueller III, born August 7, 1944, in New York City, is an American lawyer who served as FBI Director (2001–2013) and Special Counsel investigating Russian election interference (2017–2019). Role: Special Counsel. Actions: His investigators interviewed Klimenov about Page's alleged meetings. Potential Crimes in Document: None indicated in the document.

Organization: U.S. Department of Justice (as Special Counsel).

Reported to: Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Federal Bureau of InvestigationJames Comey

James Brien Comey Jr., born December 14, 1960, in Yonkers, New York, is an American lawyer who served as FBI Director (2013–2017) and Deputy Attorney General.



Role: FBI Director. Actions: Received briefing and referral on the Clinton plan; influenced his announcement on Clinton's email investigation due to concerns about Lynch's impartiality.

Potential Crimes in Document: None indicated in the document.

Organization : Federal Bureau of Investigation (as Director).

Reported to: Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

Peter Strzok

Peter Strzok is a former FBI agent born in 1970, who served 22 years in the bureau after earning degrees from Georgetown University and time in the U.S. Army. He rose to Deputy Assistant Director of the Counterintelligence Division, leading key probes like the Hillary Clinton email investigation—where he altered wording from "grossly negligent" to "extremely careless"—and the inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including interviews with Michael Flynn and review of the Steele dossier. Strzok briefly joined Robert Mueller's special counsel team but was removed in 2017 after text messages with FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with whom he had an extramarital affair, revealed anti-Trump sentiments, such as vowing to "stop" Trump's presidency. He was fired in 2018 amid political pressure, later suing for wrongful termination and settling for $1.2 million in 2024; he now teaches at Georgetown, authored a book on counterintelligence, and co-hosted a podcast. Lisa Page is a former FBI attorney who advised Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and briefly Robert Mueller. She contributed to the Clinton email probe and early stages of the Russia election interference investigation. Page's affair with Strzok involved exchanging politically charged texts critical of Trump, which surfaced in a 2017 DOJ report, sparking allegations of FBI bias though no professional misconduct was proven. She resigned in 2018, sued over the texts' leak, and settled for $800,000 in 2024.

Role: FBI Deputy Assistant Director.

2020 12 09 Strzok Page Texts Doj To Ceg Rhj (october 30 Letter Strzok Texts Declassified) 4.02MB ∙ PDF file Download Grassley, Johnson Release Recently Declassified Strzok Messages About FBI’s Midyear And Crossfire Hurricane Investigations Download

Actions: Received CIA referral memorandum on the Clinton plan intelligence.

Potential Crimes in Document: None indicated in the document.

Organization : Federal Bureau of Investigation (as Deputy Assistant Director, Counterintelligence).

Reported to: FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and Director James Comey.

Andrew McCabe

Andrew George McCabe, born March 18, 1968, is an American attorney and former FBI Deputy Director (2016–2018), now a professor and commentator. Role: FBI Deputy Director. Actions: Briefed Lynch on sensitive intelligence; noted her odd reaction; discussed with Anderson. Potential Crimes in Document: None indicated in the document.

Organization : Federal Bureau of Investigation (as Deputy Director).

Reported to: FBI Director James Comey.

Trisha Anderson



Trisha Anderson is an American national security lawyer who served as FBI Deputy General Counsel and now holds roles in government and private practice, advising on investigations and cybersecurity.

Role: FBI Deputy General Counsel.

Actions: Briefed Lynch on sensitive intelligence; found her response odd; drafted memorandum assessing the info's credibility.

Potential Crimes in Document: None indicated in the document.

Organization : Federal Bureau of Investigation (as Deputy General Counsel).

Reported to: FBI General Counsel James Baker and Director James Comey.

James Baker (FBI)

James Andrew Baker is an American government attorney who served as FBI General Counsel (2014–2018), handling national security and cyber issues.

Role: FBI General Counsel.

Actions: Expressed concerns about Lynch's reaction to the briefing and potential bias; did not dismiss the reports' credibility.

Potential Crimes in Document: None indicated in the document.

Organization : Federal Bureau of Investigation (as General Counsel).

Reported to: FBI Director James Comey.

Central Intelligence Agency

John Brennan

John Owen Brennan, born September 22, 1955, in North Bergen, New Jersey, is a former American intelligence officer who served as CIA Director (2013–2017) and White House Homeland Security Advisor. Role: CIA Director.

Actions: Briefed Obama, Biden, and others on the sensitive intelligence about the Clinton plan; prepared referral memorandum. Potential Crimes in Document: None indicated in the document.

Organization : Central Intelligence Agency (as Director).

Reported to: President Barack Obama and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

Office of the Director of National Intelligence

James Clapper

James Robert Clapper Jr., born March 14, 1941, is a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant general who served as Director of National Intelligence (2010–2017) and Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence.



Role: Director of National Intelligence.

Actions: Received briefing on the sensitive intelligence.

Potential Crimes in Document: None indicated in the document.

Organization: Office of the Director of National Intelligence (as Director).

Reported to: President Barack Obama.

John Ratcliffe

John Lee Ratcliffe, born October 20, 1965, in Mount Prospect, Illinois, is an American politician and attorney who served as Director of National Intelligence (2020–2021) and now as CIA Director.



Role: Director of National Intelligence.

Actions: Declassified information in September 2020 about Russian analysis of the Clinton campaign plan.



Potential Crimes in Document: None indicated in the document.

Organization : Office of the Director of National Intelligence (as Director).

Reported to: President Donald Trump (during his DNI tenure).

The White House

Barack Obama



Barack Hussein Obama II, born August 4, 1961, in Honolulu, Hawaii, is an American politician who served as the 44th U.S. President (2009–2017), the first African American in that role. He previously was a U.S. Senator from Illinois and a community organizer.

Role: U.S. President.

Actions:

Allegedly sanctioned use of administrative levers to remove negative effects from FBI investigations into Clinton;

received briefing on Russian intelligence about the Clinton plan. Potential Crimes in Document:

Obstruction of justice (18 U.S.C. § 1505) by interfering with FBI investigations,

conspiracy to obstruct justice (18 U.S.C. § 371).

Organization: The White House (as President).

Reported to: As President, he was the chief executive with no direct superior; Cabinet members like Attorney General Loretta Lynch reported to him.

Joe Biden

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., born November 20, 1942, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, is an American politician who served as the 46th U.S. President (2021–2025) and 47th Vice President (2009–2017). Role: U.S. Vice President.

Actions: Received briefing on Russian intelligence alleging the Clinton campaign plan. Potential Crimes in Document:

None indicated in the document.

Organization : The White House (as Vice President).

Reported to: President Barack Obama.

Political Campaigns and Committees

Hillary for America (2016 Presidential Campaign)

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton, born October 26, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois, is an American politician, lawyer, and diplomat who served as U.S. Secretary of State (2009–2013), U.S. Senator from New York (2001–2009), and First Lady (1993–2001). She was the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016 and is known for her advocacy on women's rights and health care. Role: U.S. presidential candidate. Actions: Allegedly approved a campaign plan to tie Trump to Russia and Putin; subject of FBI investigations into her email server and foundation, with claims of efforts to mitigate negative effects.

Potential Crimes in Document:

Conspiracy to commit election interference (18 U.S.C. § 371),

defamation or false statements in a political context potentially rising to fraud (if involving fabricated scandals),

obstruction of justice (18 U.S.C. § 1505) related to efforts to influence FBI investigations (including the email server probe),

mishandling classified information (18 U.S.C. § 793(f)),

unauthorized removal/retention of classified documents (18 U.S.C. § 1924). Note: Recent declassifications (July 2025) allege FBI investigative flaws that could support these charges if reopened.

Organization : Hillary for America (2016 presidential campaign).

Reported to: As the candidate, she was the top authority; campaign staff like Robby Mook reported directly to her.

Amanda Renteria

Amanda Andrea Renteria, born November 15, 1974, in Woodlake, California, is an American political strategist and CEO of Code for America since 2020. She served as national political director for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign and ran for office in California. Role: Political director of Clinton's staff.

Actions: Allegedly received information from Attorney General Lynch on FBI plans and intentions regarding Clinton investigations.

Potential Crimes in Document:

Conspiracy to obstruct justice (18 U.S.C. § 371)

improper receipt of confidential government information potentially violating 18 U.S.C. § 793 (gathering, transmitting, or losing defense information, if applicable to investigative details).

Organization : Hillary for America (2016 presidential campaign, as National Political Director).

Reported to: Campaign Manager Robby Mook and ultimately Hillary Clinton.

Jake Sullivan

Jacob Jeremiah Sullivan, born November 28, 1976, is an American attorney and diplomat who served as U.S. National Security Advisor (2021–2025) under Biden, previously advising Clinton and Obama.

Role: Clinton campaign advisor.

Actions: Mentioned in hacked emails related to the plan to tie Trump to Russia. Potential Crimes in Document:

Conspiracy to commit election interference (18 U.S.C. § 371) if involved in the alleged plan.

Organization: Hillary for America (2016 presidential campaign, as Foreign Policy Advisor).

Reported to: Campaign Manager Robby Mook and Hillary Clinton.

Laura Rosenberger

Laura Rosenberger, born in 1979, is an American diplomat and foreign policy expert who served as Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for China and Taiwan; previously directed the Alliance for Securing Democracy.

Role: Foreign policy advisor. Actions: Referenced in hacked emails discussing the Clinton campaign's efforts against Trump.

Potential Crimes in Document:

Conspiracy to commit election interference (18 U.S.C. § 371) if involved in the alleged plan.

Organization: Hillary for America (2016 presidential campaign, as Foreign Policy Advisor).

Reported to: Jake Sullivan (Foreign Policy Director) and Campaign Manager Robby Mook.

Jennifer Palmieri (possible Foreign Policy Advisor-2)



Jennifer M. Palmieri, born November 15, 1966, is an American political advisor and media personality who served as White House Director of Communications (2013–2015) and Communications Director for Clinton's 2016 campaign.

Role: Potential Foreign Policy Advisor-2 in Clinton campaign.

Actions: Involved in communications and text exchanges supporting the campaign's Russia-related efforts against Trump.

Potential Crimes in Document:

Conspiracy to commit election interference (18 U.S.C. § 371) if involved in the alleged plan.

Organization: Hillary for America (2016 presidential campaign, as Communications Director).

Reported to: Campaign Manager Robby Mook and Hillary Clinton.

Julianne Smith

Julianne Smith, serving as Hillary Clinton's foreign policy adviser during the 2016 presidential campaign, is identified in declassified emails from the classified annex to Special Counsel John Durham's report—released by Sen. Chuck Grassley—as the originator of a plan to link Donald Trump to Russian election interference. The strategy, referred to in communications as "Julia’s idea," aimed to "demonize Putin and Trump" by alleging Russian hackers were aiding Trump's campaign, thereby distracting from scrutiny over Clinton's private email server. Clinton reportedly approved this proposal, which critics label the "Russia Hoax," and emails between Smith and Leonard Benardo of George Soros' Open Society Foundations detail the coordination. Durham's investigation deemed the documents likely authentic, though Smith told investigators she did not recall drafting or receiving related information. Smith later became the U.S. Ambassador to NATO under President Biden.

Role: Foreign policy advisor to the Clinton campaign (referred to as "Smith" in the document).



Actions: Sent emails and communications related to the plan to tie Trump to Russia, including discussions with think-tank colleagues on July 27, 2016, and text exchanges with Foreign Policy Advisor-2.



Potential Crimes in Document:

Conspiracy to commit election interference (18 U.S.C. § 371),

potential false statements or fraud in political smearing efforts.

Organization: Hillary for America (2016 presidential campaign, as Foreign Policy Advisor).

Reported to: Jake Sullivan (Foreign Policy Director) and Campaign Manager Robby Mook.

Robby Mook

Robert E. Mook, born December 3, 1979, in Sharon, Vermont, is an American political strategist who served as campaign manager for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. He previously managed campaigns for Howard Dean and Jeanne Shaheen and later became a commentator and educator on political strategy. Role: Clinton campaign manager (not directly named in the appendix but relevant to the broader story and investigations referenced).

Actions: Testified in related trials (e.g., the Sussmann trial tied to Durham's probe) that Clinton approved sharing unverified Russia-related allegations (e.g., Alfa Bank links) about Trump with the media to distract from her email scandal.

Potential Crimes in Document:

Conspiracy to commit election interference (18 U.S.C. § 371),

potential involvement in defamation or fraud related to spreading false information.

Organization: Hillary for America (2016 presidential campaign, as Campaign Manager).

Reported to: Hillary Clinton (as the candidate).

Trump 2016 Presidential Campaign

Carter Page

Carter William Page, born June 3, 1971, is an American petroleum consultant and former foreign policy advisor to Trump's 2016 campaign, with extensive Russia ties. Role: Trump campaign advisor.

Actions: Subject of FISA surveillances; alleged meetings with Sechin and Diveykin in Moscow, though he denied them and was never directly asked by FBI.

Potential Crimes in Document: None indicated in the document.

Organization : Trump 2016 presidential campaign (as Foreign Policy Advisor).

Reported to: Campaign leadership, including Paul Manafort.

Democratic National Committee

Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Deborah Wasserman Schultz, born September 27, 1966, in Forest Hills, New York, is an American politician serving as U.S. Representative for Florida's 25th district since 2005. She was Chair of the Democratic National Committee (2011–2016) and is known for her work on health care and women's issues.

Role: DNC Chairperson.

Actions: Characterized developments in Clinton's campaign in a hacked memorandum, claiming no direct FBI evidence against Clinton and predicting her victory.

Potential Crimes in Document:

Conspiracy to commit election interference (18 U.S.C. § 371)

potential involvement in obstruction of justice (18 U.S.C. § 1505) through relaying information about mitigating FBI probes.

Organization: Democratic National Committee (DNC, as Chair).

Reported to: As DNC Chair, she reported to the DNC's National Committee members and coordinated with Democratic leadership, including President Obama.

Non-Profit and Think Tank Organizations

Open Society Foundations

Leonard Benardo

Leonard Benardo is an American executive at the Open Society Foundations, serving as Eurasian Regional Director, with a background in history and political science from the University of Michigan and Columbia University.

Role: Soros Fund Eurasian Regional Director.

Actions: Involved in hacked emails describing the Clinton campaign plan to link Trump to Russia.

Potential Crimes in Document: None indicated in the document, though potentially accessory to conspiracy if knowingly involved in spreading disinformation.

Organization : Open Society Foundations (as Senior Vice President and Eurasian Regional Director).

Reported to: President of Open Society Foundations (Patrick Gaspard in 2016 context) and ultimately George Soros.

George Soros

George Soros, born August 12, 1930, in Budapest, Hungary, is a Hungarian-American billionaire investor and philanthropist who founded the Open Society Foundations, known for currency trading and liberal causes.

Role: Founder of Open Society Foundations.

Actions: His foundation was hacked by Russians, yielding emails about the Clinton plan.

Potential Crimes in Document: None indicated in the document.

Organization: Open Society Foundations (as Founder and Chairman).

Reported to: As founder, he is the top authority with no direct superior.

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Tim Maurer



Tim Maurer is an American cybersecurity expert and senior fellow at Carnegie Endowment, with roles in the Biden administration on cybersecurity (2021–2023).

Role: U.S.-based think tank expert. Actions: Sent an email on July 25, 2016, with language identical to a hacked Benardo email describing the Clinton plan.

Potential Crimes in Document: None indicated in the document, though potentially accessory to conspiracy if knowingly involved in campaign efforts.

Organization: Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (as Senior Fellow).

Reported to: Director of the Cyber Policy Initiative and Carnegie leadership.