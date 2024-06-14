Editor’s note: This is a series of stories documenting the tactics and lawfare used against Americans who rebelled against the medical tyranny and money grab of the COVID wars. These documents and screen grabs were obtained from whistleblowers in various private online communities, often at great risk, in order to show the world what traditional news outlets refuse to cover and explain why so many doctors were afraid to speak out at the height of COVID. See all our reporting on these online harassment groups here.

(Topeka, Kansas) Today’s “shotsgate” private Facebook revelation is a bit of a departure from our previous stories. On September 23, 2021 the FDA and all government agencies were in a full-court press to push needles in arms despite alarming warnings and last-paragraph gotchas in press releases. That same day Dr. Pamela Wible received a phone call from a physician regarding an ongoing COVID-19 vaccine injury / adverse event and shared a post on Facebook. When Dr. Wible receives enough complaints about an issue from her patients, she makes a forum for them to find help.

You see, Dr. Wible isn’t just a doctor, she’s a doctor’s doctor. Dr. Wible operates support groups and provides therapy and rehabilitation for other medical doctors who are suffering emotionally from the various personal, professional, and institutional betrayals foisted upon them by a corrupted medical system. She has been featured in TEDx for her novel approach to helping her fellow doctors.

“Dr. Kathleen Cain Shared Dr. Wible’s post in “Shots Heard”

If you’ve been paying attention, members of ‘Shots Heard’ don’t share posts to celebrate freedom. They share to mock and/or launch mob-like attacks on social media against their opposition. Being an online attack club for pro-vax fundamentalists is why the group was created originally by Dr. Todd Wolynn, why it was taken over by Public Good Projects, and financially connected to pharmaceutical lobbyists.

So what do you think happened when Dr. Kathleen Cain shared this with the group of predominantly left-wing social media desk jockeys?

Who is Kathleen Cain MD, FAAP?

Free Speech and Informed Consent

Certainly, Dr. Cain is allowed to express her free speech rights, but we believe that parents and families across the world deserve to know what kind of people they trust with their children’s health. Parents have the right to choose doctors who offer a more holistic approach to medicine and vaccines, or they can choose Dr. Cain. As we are learning, the concept of informed consent has become muddy, with some doctors advocating non-emergency sexual mutilation of children before the age of consent.

Standard informed consent is defined as:

agreement or permission to do something from someone who has been given fullinformation about the possible effects or results: Informed consent is the cornerstone of medical ethics. Legally, informed consent can be given only by an adult. Cambridge Dictionary

The right to informed consent in a medical experiment is defined in the Nuremberg Code as:

The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, over-reaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion, and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment.The duty and responsibility for ascertaining the quality of the consent rests upon each individual who initiates, directs or engages in the experiment. It is a personal duty and responsibility which may not be delegated to another with impunity. Nuremberg Code

Dr. Wible has been harassed for her views and accepted that as a cost of doing business. Interestingly, it’s not the first time she’s had run-ins with other doctors. In fact, she wrote a short book about it!

Dr. Wible speaking at TEDx

Physician Betrayal: How Our Heroes Become Villains

A few months before Kathleen Cain mocked Dr. Wible, Dr. Wible released a book called “Physician Betrayal: How Our Heroes Become Villains”. The book focuses on the darkness that exists within multiple facets of the medical world, from the medical education system to medical practice. I don’t want to reveal too much because the book is just that good, however, it’s an eye-opening revelation in just how doctors can compromise their morality in the pursuit of helping humanity. The result? Look at the behavior of doctors and nurses associated with these online attack mobs like Shots Heard, Team Halo, and more.

The following are some quotes that stuck out in the reading of Dr. Wible’s free book.

Download Book

The big “mystery” in medical education: why do empathy and altruism, compassion and joy disappear in medical students? Here’s a clue: student doctors are indoctrinated to follow orders—even when unethical. Physician Betrayal: How Our Heroes Become Villains

As we have seen with these groups, most doctors are buried in obscene amounts of debt by the time they graduate from medical school. The process of surviving medical school is degrading at times, often to the point of fracturing the minds of doctors.

Physician self-betrayal is how our heroes become villains. Self- betrayal starts in medical school. Physician Betrayal: How Our Heroes Become Villains

Doctors are human. They make mistakes. They also make bad choices that can have significant consequences. Groups like Shots Heard might seem beneficial at first, but when evidence mounts that something is going wrong, is a group filled with political acolytes and controlled by entities being funded by pharmaceutical lobbyists the best place for information?

Medical students are taught not to question, just follow instructions. Physician Betrayal: How Our Heroes Become Villains

Traditional holistic healers with centuries-old remedies are distrusted in favor of “evidence-based” medicine, data, and science. Physician Betrayal: How Our Heroes Become Villains

This is a component of the Rockefeller system of medicine. Many doctors think of medications like apps on a phone, never truly understanding the natural, homeopathic history of medicines we take for granted every single day.

Patients are often betrayed in front of a team of trainees—a process of betrayal grooming. Physician Betrayal: How Our Heroes Become Villains

One med student described to us how he was mercilessly mocked and attacked for spending a moment checking on the father of his best friend during rounds. Years later he angrily relayed this to his friend, unable to recognize that it wasn’t his friend that was the problem – the problem was a medical education system that doesn’t recognize the importance of compassion.

Medical schools, clinics, and hospitals may mislead, deceive, and breach the faith of trainees and physicians causing harm through coercion, lack of informed consent, and hypocrisy. Physician Betrayal: How Our Heroes Become Villains

The betrayal of a student or physician by a medical entity or even our own medical agencies like HHS, NIH, FDA, and CDC is often too psychologically destructive to even fathom.

Betrayal blindness is the state of denial among physicians in which they do not allow themselves to see what is happening because the information would threaten their professional standing and worldview. Physician Betrayal: How Our Heroes Become Villains

When your entire ego is fully attached to the practice of medicine, it cannot be easy to accept you were betrayed. This attachment may explain why it is easier for the “uneducated” to perceive institutional betrayal than our celebrated pre-eminent medical doctors and PhDs. It isn’t cheap or affordable to operate a pediatric clinic or vaccine bulk purchase service.

The idea that these vaccines which you have been programmed for decades to trust could contain a spike protein engineered as a biological weapon and that you are actively turning your patients into factories for that spike protein, is likely a concept most doctors cannot possibly process.

Betrayal blindness is a coping mechanism leading doctors to dissociate en masse. Physician Betrayal: How Our Heroes Become Villains

And now we return to groups like Shots Heard and Team Halo. Groups where doctors came to unite for a common cause. What these groups have become are mass psychosis delusion factories where many good people have been tricked into performing despicable acts. Many if not most Shots Heard members are puppets in a sad show with strings pulled by psychopaths or groups financially bound to entities that need these people to fight a losing battle. A battle for profits, regardless of the human cost.

If you are a physician struggling emotionally, contact Dr. Wible.

Thank you Kathleen Cain for helping us find Dr. Wible. She is a truly bright light in a world with far too much darkness. Dr. Wible’s work is incredibly important. Medical doctors are human and the pressure exerted upon them during the pandemic has been nothing short of devastating. Couple the pandemic with a broken medical education system and you have a recipe for disaster.

Dr. Cain’s obsession with pushing COVID-19 vaccines has clearly caused rifts in her own family (as it has done many of us). This is Dr. Cain referring to her “idiot” cousin who she blocked in this post we found just before Christmas, 2021. Dr. Cain could have deleted these posts at any time in the last 2 years and chose not to do so. Perhaps this article will help Dr. Cain mend fences with Dr. Wible and her family.

So you can see how the group operates, there is very little dissent among the ranks in the comments. Many of these people are doctors and nurses.

Are these the kind of people you want to take your children to for care?

Maybe Dr. Cain’s ‘idiot’ cousin was on to something.

It is never too late to leave Shots Heard Round the World.

© Copyright 2024. All rights reserved.