Facebook has all our data. They know what people are saying. They would know if a political tsunami were brewing. So it’s of no surprise that in a recent statement from Mark Zuckerberg to the US House of Representatives Committee on the Judiciary, the founder admits that his company was pressured in 2021 by the Biden/Harris administration to censor US citizens in a direct assault on the first amendment of the United States constitution.

Chairman Jordan: I appreciate the Committee's interest in content moderation on online platforms. As you are aware, Meta has produced thousands of documents as part of your investigation and made a dozen employees available for transcribed interviews. Further to our cooperation with your investigation, I welcome the opportunity to share what I've taken away from this process. There's a lot of talk right now around how the U.S. government interacts with companies like Meta, and I want to be clear about our position. Our platforms are for everyone - we're about promoting speech and helping people connect in a safe and secure way. As part of this, we regularly hear from governments around the world and others with various concerns around public discourse and public safety. In 2021, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn't agree. Ultimately, it was our decision whether or not to take content down, and we own our decisions, including COVID-19-related changes we made to our enforcement in the wake of this pressure. I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it. I also think we made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn't make today. Like I said to our teams at the time, I feel strongly that we should not compromise our content standards due to pressure from any Administration in either direction - and we're ready to push back if something like this happens again.

Zuckerberg admits to hiding information about the ‘Laptop from Hell’.

In a separate situation, the FBI warned us about a potential Russian disinformation operation about the Biden family and Burisma in the lead up to the 2020 election. That fall, when we saw a New York Post story reporting on corruption allegations involving then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's family, we sent that story to fact-checkers for review and temporarily demoted it while waiting for a reply. It's since been made clear that the reporting was not Russian disinformation, and in retrospect, we shouldn't have demoted the story. We've changed our policies and processes to make sure this doesn't happen again -- for instance, we no longer temporarily demote things in the U.S. while waiting for fact-checkers.

What about Zuckerberg’s election donations?

Apart from content moderation, I want to address the contributions I made during the last presidential cycle to support electoral infrastructure. The idea here was to make sure local election jurisdictions across the country had the resources they needed to help people vote safely during a global pandemic. I made these contributions through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. They were designed to be non-partisan -- spread across urban, rural, and suburban communities. Still, despite the analyses l've seen showing otherwise, I know that some people believe this work benefited one party over the other. My goal is to be neutral and not play a role one way or another - or to even appear to be playing a role. So I don't plan on making a similar contribution this cycle. Respectfully, /s/ Mark Zuckerberg Mark Zuckerberg Founder, Chairman & CEO Meta Platforms, Inc.

Tulsi Gabbard comments on Zuckerberg’s statement.

RFK Jr. discussed his censorship back in July of 2023.

And let’s never forget how Chris Cuomo flip-flopped on the censorship issue when it suited his masters.

In this interview with Joe Rogan, Zuckerberg hinted at the truth two years ago.

Zuckerberg spent $419M on nonprofits ahead of the 2020 election and ‘Got out the Dem vote’.

Meet the Facebook Censors

Facebook also hired ‘Science Feedback’, owner of ‘Health Feedback’, the group that a Chinese national named Flora Teoh works for.

Health Feedback is interesting as it even quotes U of MN researcher David Boulware, featured in “Epidemic of Fraud”. In this story promoting MRNA Vaccines, Boulware states:

David Boulware, a professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota, told Health Feedback that “What the authors are indirectly advocating for is unethical—to allow more harm to accrue to study participants after a clear benefit is known”. COVID-19 MRNA vaccines saved lives by reducing risks of infection and sever COVID-19

It’s nice that Zuckerberk is admitting the truth just before the 2024 election. What’s not so nice is that good people tried to report what happened to them with covid, hospital protocols and covid countermeasures, and facebook hid over 20 million posts. That deserves quite a bit more scrutiny.