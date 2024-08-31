BrokenTruth.TV

BrokenTruth.TV

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
S G's avatar
S G
Aug 31

illuminati zuck cut me off numerous times for months at a time for offending cat murderers and hurting their feelings! he is part of the satanic agenda, lies and souls for satan! 👹

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Broken Truth Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture