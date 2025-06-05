The Grace Schara trial, underway in Appleton, Wisconsin, is a landmark wrongful death lawsuit against Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital and medical doctor Dr. Gavin Shokar. The family of Grace Schara, a 19-year-old with Down syndrome, alleges that the hospital’s COVID-19 protocols, including the unauthorized administration of a lethal drug cocktail (Precedex, lorazepam, and morphine) and an illegal Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order, caused her death in October 2021. The lawsuit claims medical battery and negligence, marking the first U.S. jury trial for a COVID-19 death certificate case. The trial, which began with jury selection on June 2, 2025, and opening statements on June 3, is expected to run through June 20, shedding light on hospital protocols and financial incentives under the CARES Act.

Watch the trial unfold live, hosted by Children’s Health Defense, at their streaming platform.

