Members of the VRBPAC,

I reviewed your statements on June 14 and June 15 with great interest. Janet Woodcock connected me with Paul Richards at the FDA when I discovered the monkey virus (SV40) hidden in the Polio vaccine. This same monkey virus was allegedly used in gain of function research in New Orleans in the 1960’s. The attempt was to weaponize SV40 to create a rapid growth cancer causing agent.

The FDA has assured me, with little to no evidence to support this assurance, that SV40 is not responsible for the increase in cancers since the polio vaccine was rolled out across the United States.

Now we sit on the cusp of your decision to green light never-ending updates to the COVID-19 vaccines on an unsuspecting population. The national security implications of this are astounding.

How many of you have researched the racial specificity of the spike protein? Are you even aware that some races of human have no ACE2 receptors, making them immune to the spike protein?

How many of you are immune to this spike protein?

Trust has been given to you to regulate pharmaceutical companies and maintain public faith in the practice of medicine. Once lost, trust is difficult if not impossible to regain.

If you feel threatened or coerced to vote a certain, please contact me and become a whistleblower or confidential informant.

The following questions have been submitted to CBER’s Paul Richards. Perhaps you will find them illuminating.

John Davidson

PS. Why aren’t we testing for Coxiella Burnetii?

Paul,

Thank you for your patience in waiting for me to formulate these questions. In the interest of understanding I want

to let you know that I in recent months I have been operating a website / documentary series called “Broken Truth” (BrokenTruth.com). I have traveled and interviewed families who were vaccine injured or lost loved ones to the vaccines.

After watching the two FDA CBER Vaccine and Biologicals committee votes last week and hearing the concern members had regarding the messaging and lack of efficacy in the vaccines after the second dose, it is apparent that the problems the FDA faces are:

1. The COVID-19 warning messaging was far too effective and has resulted in a mass delusion of fear by parents across the country.

2. The CDC ignored the FDA committee members concerns about properly presenting the benefits of the vaccine and the actual risks covid presents to their children.

3. The FDA committee members have voted to continue trials in children despite the lack of emergency risk or demonstration of vaccine efficacy.

Due to my unique understanding of previous FDA situations like this regarding SV40, it appears we are repeating mistakes. Without proper checks and balances this will likely only get worse for the FDA and the biomedical industry. This is why I have created a campaign to encourage the injured or at risk citizens of the US to file medical license board complaints against people involved in misrepresentation of fact like Rochelle Walensky.

The FDA, CDC, NIH et all need to correct the risk messaging that has been mangled by the CDC and public news media, which means you need people like me to continue this work.

If at some point in the future the FDA wishes to discuss funding opportunities to aid my efforts, you have my contact information.

SV40 and additional questions

1. Did the FDA or any other government entity track batches / shipments of Polio vaccines?

2. Did the FDA maintain documentation of which Americans received which tainted batches of Polio vaccines? 3. What methodology did the FDA utilize to ascertain that SV40 did not cause cancer?

4. According to the FDA / Pfizer documentation, the only test on pregnant animals for the Covid vaccine occurred on lab mice. The FDA considered this adequate for Covid vaccine approval for pregnant women. With the Polio vaccine, lab rodents were exposed to SV40 which resulted in tumor production, yet the FDA interprets the SV40 lab animal data as lacking.

Which is it? Are animal tests adequate for identifying risks or are they not?

5. How does the FDA prevent conflicts of interest - or the appearance of conflicts of interest - when members of the Vaccine and Biological Advisory Board are linked to multiple pharmaceutical companies and aren’t required to list royalties as part of their financial disclosures?

6. Was the FDA or its members like Albert Monto involved in the weaponized SV40 gain of function research in the early 1960’s as described in the book ‘Dr. Mary’s Monkey?

7. Is the FDA aware of any efforts to harvest tumors from children killed by cancer after Polio vaccine inoculation?

COVID Questions

8. According to a contract with the US Army, Pfizer states they will reply to any information requests regarding the COVID vaccine. Do you, Paul, work for Pfizer or the FDA?

9. If the FDA can review all EMR’s for all patients, why do you rely on VEAERS data for adverse event reporting?

10. What types of punishment do doctors, hospitals and healthcare workers face for failure to report data to VAERS?

11. Why does the FDA allow publications and press releases to call the Pfizer vaccine ‘Fully’ approved when it is still only available via EUA?

12. Why are FDA officials allowed to signal to each other their voting opinions without punishment prior to voting?

13. The NIH and FBI as well as other agencies have disclosed upwards of 1000 different investigations of Chinese influence into clinical trials and medical research. How can the FDA and other entities ensure that COVID-19 was not part of an ongoing biological attack on the citizens of the United States?

14. Who is responsible for enforcement of ethical and criminal actions by FDA officials who fail to enforce civil or criminal penalties like the one in this article you are referenced in here? https://www.raps.org/news-and-articles/news-articles/2020/3/fda-closes-zolgensma-data-manipulation-case-withou

15. The diagnosis for Covid and many other ailments is simple and can be done by assumption (presumed positive) in many incidents. The FDA diagnosis criteria for vaccine injury limits the diagnosis to two weeks after the second shot only. Why?

16. According to the CDC Website, the FDA requires healthcare providers to report any death after COVID-19 vaccination to VAERS, even if it’s unclear whether the vaccine was the cause. Many victims claim their doctors are not reporting adverse events to VAERS. Can the FDA provide data on which providers are NOT reporting any events?

17. Would the FDA support efforts to add COVID-19 vaccine injured deaths to the FEMA Covid Burial Assistance program?

Thank you for your time.