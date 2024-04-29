Over the last few years, I have come into contact and become friends with people who are famous for their efforts to fight for the continued freedom of themselves and their fellow humans. One of these new friends is human rights attorney Leigh Dundas. Leigh has been instrumental in helping Orange County, California’s fight against overzealous county supervisors who pushed for vaccine passports and other questionable restrictions of liberty during the Covid wars.

Some of Leigh’s speeches were epic. Not only that, but Leigh can magically squeeze 5 minutes of copy into 2 minutes in a way that lease a smile on my face every time I hear it. Watch Leigh in action in this presentation to the OC Board of Supervisors on April 13, 2021.

This is how most of us know Leigh, but what many don’t know is she has devoted much of her life to fighting human trafficking in Asia. As the Kairos University class website states:

Leigh Dundas is a human rights attorney and abolitionist dedicated to preserving basic freedoms, while also combating global injustices like child slavery and the peddling of medical tyranny disguised as progress. Leigh's career spans three decades, commencing with her representation of Fortune 500 companies in high-dollar courtroom battles in the early 90's, which focus changed to humanitarian work nearly a decade ago when she joined an anti-slavery NGO as their General Counsel. While there, Leigh liaised with foreign governments to allow undercover surveillance of child brothels by former US law enforcement assets, and also worked closely with NGOs on a plan to have on-ground investigators amass evidence of money laundering by human traffickers – and then securely relay that data to world banks so they could flag accounts suspected of criminal activity. In recognition of her extensive knowledge on slavery matters, Leigh was appointed eight years ago to the Congressional Advisory Committee on Human Trafficking, where she further assisted in identification of these problems, and helped formulate US response to same. Leigh has also devoted significant time to a modern-day "Sodom & Gomorrah" region comprised of 140 child brothels along the Thai-Malay border – traveling in excess of 100 mph to avoid roadside bombers, in order to provide assistance to the children trapped there and embed a film crew to document the horrors of the child-sex trade (until Thailand’s coup d’etat forced a retreat).

As you can see. Leigh isn’t afraid of a fight. By the way, you can buy Leigh’s book “Just Stand Up” on Amazon. Scroll down for more about the class.

Kairos University Partners with Leigh

In February I gave a presentation to Rock OC Church just after the launch of my film, “Epidemic of Fraud.” During the presentation, I spoke about some of the spiritual events that occurred as I produced the film.

Two of the founders of Kairos University of California were in the audience. After the presentation, we discussed my teaching a class on Video Production for the school.

Long story short, I mentioned the school to Leigh, and the next thing you know, the idea for this class was born. The school signed off, and now Leigh is going to help teach kids how to think and fight like she does.

THE PSYCHOLOGY OF WINNING SEMINAR

MAY 18, 25 JUNE 1, 15 2024

Check out this trailer we made for Leigh and Kairos, which explains the class and what Leigh wants to teach.

My understanding is that the classes can be audited or used for official college credits for high school and college students. The classes will be held in front of a live audience as well as online for future seminars. According to the sign-up page, you can:

See the class in person

See the class in person or online for college credits

Stream the class online without class credits

I’m on the record saying that we need many movies and documentaries about the stories of heroism that occurred over the past four years. Our schools need to teach these stories as well.

Every parent of a teenager should consider signing his or her child up for this class.

Every parent of a teenager should consider signing his or her child up for this class.

Find out more about the class and sign up now at the Kairos University link below.

