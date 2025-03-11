Landmark $2.5 Million TTS Payout: A Rare Win in a System Stacked Against COVID-19 Vaccine Victims, Overshadowed by DOJ’s Defense of Pfizer Fraud

March 11, 2025

The U.S. government has awarded a historic $2,556,936.55 through the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) to an individual who developed Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) after a COVID-19 vaccine. This payout, detailed at the bottom of Table 4 on the CICP website (https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/cicp-data/table-4), is the largest single compensation for a COVID-19 vaccine injury to date, pushing the CICP’s total disbursements since 2010 to $9,101,965.05 across 56 claims—25 of them tied to COVID-19 vaccines. Yet, for the over 14,000 claimants still waiting—including those whose stories BrokenTruth.TV has documented since 2022—this rare win is a fleeting glimmer in a system engineered to protect pharmaceutical giants like Pfizer, a reality starkly illuminated by the Biden administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) siding with Pfizer in the Brook Jackson qui tam fraud case.

From CICP Website...

Since 2022, Broken Truth has been a relentless voice for the vaccine-injured, spotlighting cases like Maddie de Garay’s—a 12-year-old left crippled since 2021 after Pfizer’s clinical trial, her family still uncompensated despite overwhelming evidence. We’ve stood with Ernesto Ramirez, whose son died days after a Pfizer shot, a loss the CICP refuses to recognize. And we’ve exposed Ryleigh Jones’s nightmare—temporarily crippled, gaslit by VCU doctors who locked her in a psychiatric ward rather than treat her, though she later recovered fully. The $2.5 million TTS award offers a shred of hope, but it’s dwarfed by the DOJ’s moves to bury evidence of fraud in Pfizer’s vaccine trials, as whistleblower Brook Jackson has fought to reveal.

TTS and the Scant Few Compensated

TTS, or vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT), is a rare, life-threatening condition marked by blood clots and low platelet counts, linked primarily to adenoviral vector vaccines like Johnson & Johnson’s. Its $2.5 million payout required “compelling, reliable, valid, medical and scientific evidence” of causation—a bar only 25 COVID-19 vaccine injury claims have cleared out of over 14,000 filed since 2010. Alongside TTS, the CICP has compensated Myocarditis, Syncope, Anaphylaxis, and Myopericarditis, but these 25 cases—totaling $9.1 million—are a mere sliver of the 10,473 vaccine-specific claims logged by December 1, 2024. The TTS award, comprising over a quarter of the CICP’s lifetime payouts, towers over the prior average of under $120,000 per case, underscoring its rarity in a program that denies over 98% of claims.

Dr. Simone Gold was first to alert us to the CICP award.

The PREP Act: Pharma’s Ironclad Shield

This scarcity of compensation isn’t a fluke—it’s by design, rooted in the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act of 2005. Activated by HHS in February 2020 as COVID-19 emerged, the PREP Act grants near-total immunity to pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson for injuries or deaths caused by their vaccines or other countermeasures. The only exception is “willful misconduct”—a legal mountain requiring proof of intentional harm with foreknowledge, a standard no claimant has scaled. Extended through October 1, 2024, with lingering provisions into 2027, this immunity bars victims from suing manufacturers in court, diverting them instead to the CICP—a no-fault program with no judicial recourse, no discovery rights, and a punishing evidentiary burden.

The CICP stands in stark contrast to the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), which has paid out over $4 billion since 1988 for routine vaccines through a structured, claimant-friendly process. Under the PREP Act, however, COVID-19 vaccine victims like Maddie de Garay and Ernesto Ramirez are trapped in a system that prioritizes corporate protection over human lives, offering only unreimbursed expenses and lost wages—if they can prove their case at all.

Brook Jackson’s Qui Tam Fight: Fraud Exposed, DOJ Aligned with Pfizer

No case exemplifies this systemic bias more than Brook Jackson’s qui tam lawsuit against Pfizer, filed under the False Claims Act in December 2020. Jackson, a regional director at Ventavia Research Group—a contractor overseeing Pfizer’s pivotal Phase III COVID-19 vaccine trial in Texas—witnessed firsthand what she alleges was rampant fraud. Hired in September 2020 with over 20 years of clinical trial experience, Jackson documented violations including falsified data, unblinded participants, inadequate training of staff, and failure to follow up on adverse events. She reported these to Ventavia and Pfizer, only to be fired the same day she escalated her concerns to the FDA on September 25, 2020.

Her lawsuit, United States ex rel. Brook Jackson v. Ventavia Research Group, LLC et al., claims Pfizer and its contractors defrauded the U.S. government by concealing these breaches, securing billions in federal contracts for a vaccine whose safety and efficacy data were compromised. Jackson’s evidence—internal documents, photos, audio recordings, and emails—paints a damning picture: needles discarded unsafely, participant IDs left exposed, and quality control staff overwhelmed by unchecked errors. She argues this misconduct not only endangered trial participants but also misled regulators and the public, underpinning the vaccine’s emergency use authorization.

Yet, the Biden administration’s DOJ has repeatedly moved to quash her case, siding with Pfizer over the American people seeking proof of fraud. In January 2022, the DOJ declined to intervene, opting instead for seal extensions that delayed public scrutiny for over a year. Jackson’s initial complaint was dismissed in April 2023, but she filed an amended version in October 2023. On March 12, 2024, the DOJ intervened—not to support her, but to file a motion to dismiss, arguing it had “good cause” under a 2023 Supreme Court precedent (United States ex rel. Polansky v. Executive Health Resources Inc.). The DOJ claimed it had reviewed the same data Jackson cited and saw no need to pursue, asserting that further litigation would conflict with “public health policy”—a euphemism for protecting Pfizer’s narrative.

The next phase of the Jackson case is set to begin as early as late April before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Jackson’s attorneys, Robert Barnes and Warner Mendenhall, accused the DOJ of “slow-rolling” the case to shield Pfizer, noting that discovery could expose damning evidence of fraud—and possible government complicity. Sasha Latypova, a former pharma executive, told The Defender that Jackson’s allegations remain undisputed by Pfizer, suggesting the DOJ’s dismissal push is less about evidence and more about preserving a lucrative status quo. Jackson remains defiant, arguing the DOJ must prove “good cause” in good faith—a hurdle she believes they can’t clear.

A System in Collapse

The TTS payout’s backdrop is a CICP drowning in claims—over 14,000 and counting. In early 2023, a call to CICP support revealed a staff buckling under the deluge, pleading for congressional aid that never came. “We’re overwhelmed,” they said, a sentiment echoing the program’s 98% denial rate, driven by rigid rules and a one-year filing window many miss. Maddie de Garay’s family, facing astronomical costs since 2021, and Ernesto Ramirez, mourning a son the system won’t acknowledge, exemplify the human toll of this collapse.

The Biden DOJ’s stance in Jackson’s case only deepens the wound. By aligning with Pfizer—a company with a history of fraud settlements, including a $2.3 billion penalty in 2009 for illegal drug promotion—the administration has signaled that corporate interests trump accountability. The PREP Act’s immunity ensures Pfizer faces no courtroom reckoning, while the CICP’s dysfunction leaves victims like Ryleigh Jones—who recovered despite medical gaslighting—with no redress for their suffering.

What the TTS Payout Reveals—and What It Doesn’t

For the vaccine-injured community BrokenTruth.TV has championed, the $2.5 million TTS award is a paradox:

A Beacon for the Severe: It proves the CICP can pay out significantly for rare, provable injuries like TTS. Yet Maddie de Garay’s complex, trial-linked case languishes, suggesting the system favors outliers over broader patterns. Risks Admitted, Relief Denied: Payouts for Myocarditis and others affirm some harms are real, but Ernesto Ramirez’s loss and thousands of pending claims show justice is selective—especially when the DOJ shields the data behind those vaccines. Fraud’s Shadow: Jackson’s case alleges the Pfizer trial data underpinning these vaccines was tainted. The DOJ’s dismissal efforts suggest a cover-up, leaving victims wondering if even the TTS payout rests on a foundation of deceit. A Broken Promise: The PREP Act and CICP were meant to balance rapid response with accountability. Instead, they’ve created a fortress for Pharma and a maze for victims, with the DOJ as gatekeeper.

BrokenTruth.TV’s Fight Continues

Since 2022, we’ve been more than a platform—we’ve been a lifeline. Maddie de Garay’s story is a trial’s hidden casualty. Ernesto Ramirez’s grief is a father’s unanswered plea. Ryleigh Jones’s recovery is a triumph over denial. The $2.5 million TTS payout validates the risks we’ve exposed, but the Biden DOJ’s defense of Pfizer in Jackson’s case reveals a deeper rot: a government more loyal to Pharma’s bottom line than its people’s lives.

The CICP’s $9.1 million—peanuts next to the trillions spent on COVID-19—offers no solace to the 14,000+ still waiting. The VICP’s $4 billion legacy mocks the CICP’s inadequacy, yet the PREP Act keeps COVID-19 claims in this purgatory. Jackson’s fight could crack it open—if the DOJ fails, discovery might unveil fraud’s full scope, implicating not just Pfizer but a complicit government.

We demand more. Congress must heed the CICP’s 2023 cry—more resources, fairer rules, or a VICP transfer. The PREP Act’s immunity, lingering into 2027, must face reckoning. At BrokenTruth.TV, we’ll keep amplifying Maddie, Ernesto, Ryleigh, Brook, and the silenced masses until the system bends—or breaks. The TTS win is a crack in the wall, but the wall still stands. Our truth won’t rest until it falls.

