And a reminder in the holiday season that the laws of cause and effect are not always in the control of the "authorities."



Darcie Bell, a San Francisco resident and outspoken defund-the-police activist, went viral on X after a post in which she complained about police inaction after a U-Haul containing all of her belongings was stolen.



She initially posted a plea for help after the theft, writing: “If you see a 26 foot Uhaul truck with the Arizona plate AL50003- would you let me know because it had like everything I own on it.”



After filing a police report, Bell immediately slammed law enforcement for not finding the stolen U-Haul.



Bell, who goes by the handle Jerque Cousteau on X, told the New York Post: “I haven’t found my sh*t! The cops didn’t do sh*t! U-Haul made me file a f*cking police report!”



She added: “There’s cameras all over this city. They haven’t done s—! … I just want my stuff back!”



U-Haul urged Bell to alert authorities to the theft of its truck.



“Please be sure to contact us back to provide the police report to the Equipment Recovery department,” the company’s customer support account said.



Responses to her post pointed to her hypocrisy, but Bell insisted she “literally never called the cops” and then vowed to post even more calls to defund the police.



Bell responded to her critics by saying: “Look at these good, Christian ‘victim advocates’ celebrating my kids losing their belongings at Christmas.”

Source: FreePressInternational.org