BrokenTruth.TV

BrokenTruth.TV

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Ah Kahn Syed's avatar
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
Aug 7, 2024

Excellent write up. One important aspect you should look at is the term "academic" when applied to Jonathan Laxton. He has no pubmed record that we can find, although does have a namesake in flow cytometry in Memphis.

Here is his empty pubmed record: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=laxton%2C+jonathan+NOT+memphis

This is a common theme with the shots heard community. They have little or no research background but think they know more about molecular biology or medical statistics than those that do. It is classic Dunning-Kruger.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Closed VAERS's avatar
Closed VAERS
Aug 7, 2024

Don't forget Laxton is also on team #Hawktuah. Word on the street is he'll hawktuah any pharma rep for a dollar. That's right, I said it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Broken Truth Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture