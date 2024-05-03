One of the best parts of releasing “Epidemic of Fraud” is that I have developed pretty great friendships with many freedom fighters who arose over the past few years.

YouTube threatened Brian for posting our interview

About a month ago I sat down with Dr. Brian Lenzkes from the “Life’s Best Medicine” podcast. As he describes on his website:

John Davidson is the founder of Broken Truth—a website dedicated to exposing “bad actions by those in power and encourage corporations, groups, and governments to change their errant behaviors.” He is also working on producing/directing a new documentary film entitled, Epidemic of Fraud. The film explores the bizarre media, medical, and partisan political attacks levied against a class of ancient medications. He has also worked as a video journalist for CNN/CNN International and later a video editor where he also developed writing and producing skills. Following his time at CNN, John transitioned to entertainment as a writer, producer and director creating trailers and marketing for networks like ABC, Discovery, FX and Disney as well as nearly all the major studios. Brian and John talk about Epidemic of Fraud, why John decided to take on the project of making this documentary film, the history of various medications, the recent history of media censorship/misinformation and how mass media did it so effectively, a mysterious Facebook group called Shots Heard Round the World, why independent clinics run by independent doctors would do wonders to combat medical misinformation, what John hopes to accomplish with his upcoming film, and how John’s faith has played into the making of his film.

YouTube Forced Dr. Lenzkes to Delete Our Interview

Dr. Lenzkes posted our interview on YouTube. YouTube then threatened Brian for posting our interview so he unfortunately had to delete it from the platform. It lives on his Apple Podcast and Rumble, neither of which is able to be embedded on Substack.

The following links will take you to Brian’s official website where you can choose your preferred platform.

And yes, the irony of YouTube allowing my film but banning my discussion about it is hilarious and absurd. That’s our YouTube!

Watch Interview Now

Thanks for having me on, Brian!

