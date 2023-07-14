An Interview with Dr. Robert Seik, PharmD

When big Pharma sold American out for Covid Profits and politics by denying treatment, independent pharmacists saved the day. Are big chain pharmacies a risk to national security?

What else have our medical establishments been hiding? When big business stands in the way to good health, it's time to break up the big chain pharmacies.

Broken Truth presents an interview with Dr. Robert Seik PharmD.

Dr. Robert Seik Interview

Follow up from this interview:

Steve Sisolak, Nevada governor, bans malaria drugs for coronavirus patients

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/mar/24/steve-sisolak-nevada-governor-bans-malaria-drugs-c/

Nevada Governor Found Hoarding Hydroxychloroquine After Banning Drug



VICTOR JOECKS: Nevada stockpiles hydroxychloroquine, potential coronavirus drug, which Sisolak restricted

Hydroxychloroquine drastically reduces immune activation in HIV-infected, antiretroviral therapy–treated immunologic nonresponders