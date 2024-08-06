BrokenTruth.TV

BrokenTruth.TV

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Johnston's avatar
Bob Johnston
Aug 7

As the person whose posts Susan was hiding I can say I'm not surprised at all by her actions. LCOPH showed no interest whatsoever to look into any actual science, all they did was push the vax and tell people the CDC knew what they were doing when they obviously didn't.

I am not affiliated with any "anti-vax" group, I'm just a solitary guy who hates the sheer volume of bad health advice that gets shoved down our throats on a daily basis.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cat Parker Photography's avatar
Cat Parker Photography
Aug 18

Look into the State of Washington as well. They were not only censoring people but harassing and going after medical professionals who spoke out. Look at the story of Scott Miller, PA. They are still harassing him until this day. Antifa showed up to a office support rally for him and threatened him with a gun and then came back and shot through the practice. He had to move out of state to keep him and his family safe. All for trying to save the lives of children and others.

www.millerwellness.net

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Broken Truth Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture