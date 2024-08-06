Editor’s note: This is a series of stories documenting the tactics and lawfare used against Americans who rebelled against the medical tyranny and money grab of the COVID wars. These documents and screen grabs were obtained from whistleblowers in various private online communities, often at great risk, in order to show the world what traditional news outlets refuse to cover and explain why so many doctors were afraid to speak out at the height of COVID. See all our reporting on these online harassment groups here.

In 2021, Susan Trachsel was a Public Information Officer for Lincoln County, Oregon. Susan also managed the Health department Facebook page for the county. In March of 2018, Susan was selected by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to be the county assistant emergency manager. According to the Newport News Times article:

Trachsel was the public information officer for Lincoln County during the COVID-19 pandemic. She led the communications strategy, call center and joint information center with the help of many county staff, community partners and volunteers. Trachsel also responded to the Echo Mt. Complex Fires, helping to provide updates to the community through Lincoln Alerts, the county website, and social media. She looks forward to continuing to serve Lincoln County communities and assisting them for preparing, responding to, and recovering from emergencies.

Newport News Times, March 15, 2024

Susan was very important in the county's discourse and exchange of information for Lincoln County. In her role she would speak publicly about information regarding vaccine availability and appears to have been in charge of controlling the comments in the public forums managed by her County.

Susan Trachsel from KATU Story about Moderna Vaccines

Public officials can't block critics.

In 2019, the ACLU filed a 'friend of the court' brief in support of Brian Davison, who made a comment on a Facebook page for his local board of supervisors. One of the supervisors temporarily blocked Brian and deleted his comment, resulting in his lawsuit. According to the ACLU:

On Monday, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the interactive portion of a public official’s Facebook page is a “public forum,” so an official cannot block people from it because of the opinions they hold. Court Rules Public Officials Can’t Block Critics on Facebook

Susan Trachsel 'hid' critics comments.

Shots Heard Round the World is a group that claims to be about countering misinformation, but it's more nefarious as it operates like a propaganda unit for the government and pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, Moderna, Gilead, and more. The manager of "Shots Heard," a non-profit group called 'Public Good Projects' has received hundreds of thousands of dollars from BIO, a pharmaceutical lobbyist group, as well as millions in federal grants. The group is also linked to democrat party campaign managers and more. Susan has been a member of the private Facebook group since March 13, 2021.

The following images are screen grabs where Susan admits deleting or blocking 'trolls' with 'misinformation.' In her comments, Susan admits that it's illegal for government officials to block or delete comments. Still, she was advised that hiding comments is a legal loophole that allows the government to censor citizens. Please enjoy the irony of a government employee paid by taxpayers who considers it her job to silence or 'hide' those same taxpayers' opinions. And who was giving Susan this legal advice? Was this lawyer paid by Lincoln County to advise on loophole methods to censor citizens? Or the local Native American population?

In this thread from July of 2021, Susan discusses 'private FB groups using code words to share and plan how to spread their antivaccine beliefs.'

In this May 3, 2021 post in the private group, Susan asks for help with a 'troll' on the Lincoln County Oregon Public Health page who 'has made it his mission to post misinformation and argue with everyone on the public health page.'

Now look at the posts that Susan brags about hiding.

This was a fully legitimate article for a taxpayer to reference in a public forum during a time when public participation in government was severely restricted. People who received these vaccines, especially at the time WERE guinea pigs to a new technology with no long-term studies. There are significant issues with these vaccines and we are now finding significant issues with excess mortality across the world where these vaccines were rolled out.

Here's another comment Susan 'hid'.

In this section of comments, Susan discusses reporting accounts of citizens to Facebook for censorship based on advice she received from a group whose management receives funds from pharmaceutical lobbyists. Unreal.

What can citizens of Liberty County and Siletz do?

Upset citizens can sue the county, and perhaps the local district attorney can get involved. Susan was working with groups connected to pharmaceutical organizations rather than listening to the concerns of the citizens she serves as both an elected official and government employee. Lincoln County officials may have been directing Susan's actions and should also be investigated and confronted with this information. If they did participate as well, they should resign.

Email the Lincoln County commissioners here.

Siletz Citizens can also speak out at Siletz city council meetings unless Susan has implemented her censorship there as well.

The Pacific Northwest has been a hotbed for these entrenched politicians and political totalitarians. Multiple doctors, nurses, and physician assistants have lost their licenses based on the fraudulent activities of Shots Heard Round The World members and similar groups. The toll these activities took was devastating to the lives and careers of good people who wanted to treat patients.

We just discovered that in July 2023 the mayor of Newport resigned after it was revealed he posted offensive messages and memes about women, immigrants, and the LGTBQ community on a private Facebook group for current and former law enforcement officers. Mayor Dean Sawyer's posts might have been offensive to some, but the actions of the County were violations of the First Amendment. If hurt feelings are all it takes to force a resignation, then clearly an actual civil rights violation should require that the Lincoln County board apologize and resign. It's only fair considering their offense was an actual crime.

Freedom of Information Act Rebuffed

We submitted a FOIA request for Susan’s emails and were given a bill for $600. This is essentially a paywall that causes the financial burden to obtain information so high that no journalist can afford it.

FOIA Request Submitted to Lincoln County, Or. requesting these materials.

Exposing illegal censorship isn’t free

Politicians worldwide are realizing the scope of what has happened

As more and more evidence mounts worldwide that the people of the world were lied to and manipulated by pharmaceutical companies and bureaucrats who placed profits, politics, and status over human life, it's become obvious we can no longer allow people like Susan any ability to deny our First Amendment rights.

This recently released video is from a member of parliament in New Zealand calling for criminal investigations into the COVID-19 vaccines and crimes committed against humanity. Lawmakers around the world are now calling for investigations into these atrocities.

As of today, the Lincoln County Oregon Public Health Department is fearmongering their own poop.

If you think CDC is a bastion of integrity, look how they fought to hide important data in this congressional testimony by lawyer Aaron Siri.

What about the censored?

We were able to track down one of the Lincoln County citizens that was censored. After reading an early version of our article, he stated: