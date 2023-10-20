In November, our long-awaited documentary "Epidemic of Fraud: Hydroxychloroquine" will finally be released.

Until then, we're very excited to share this long-form preview title 'The History of Hydroxychloroquine', a culmination of years of research. Please share.

https://rumble.com/embed/v3nvd8e/?pub=ljskp Epidemic of Fraud: Hydroxychloroquine

Background behind the film.

For three years, we have investigated the fraud behind the hydroxychloroquine story. We have talked to many doctors and researchers and even a medicine man or two.

In that time we’ve traveled the world, uncovered shocking truths that traditional news media has refused to report, and shared stories that social media’s ‘freedom of reach’ prevents you from seeing.

This process wasn’t easy and definitely wasn’t cheap.

We want to continue this fight.

We’ve set up a non-profit called Magic Feathers Corp. to accept donations that will help fuel our fight against tyranny and bring those who lost their way in the medical community back to the light.

See Your Name in Documentary Credits!

We’re excited to announce that all donors who contribute before 10/31/2023 will be included in the credits of Epidemic of Fraud, our documentary exposing the corruption behind the discrediting of Hydroxychloroquine.

You can use this PayPal link or click the bottom above or below.

Thank you. We can't wait to show you what we've found.