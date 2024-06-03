I just returned from the Halt Hospital Homicide event hosted by the Covid Humanity Bretrayal Memory Project. The event was of course very emotional but also reassuring as many people were able to gather together to share their stories of loss at the hands of ones who were supposed to heal.

Many doctors, nurses and legal advocates also came to speak out. Despite the losses, the group was able to demonstrate their indomitable spirit.

John Davidson & Nicole Sirotek from American Frontline Nurses

CC, Jamie Scher, and Dr Ben Marble

Video from the entire event can be seen here.

Watch Video