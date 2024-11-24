This video was produced by Christine Dolan, a seasoned US Investigative Journalist and Television Producer, who has worked for US networks and traveled the world. She is a world renown expert on human trafficking, which includes medicinal trafficking - not just sex and labor - not just on the street, but over the internet.

She released this video during her July 2021 American Conversations program in Atlanta. She is throwing her weight behind taking on PHARMA and exposing their global corruption to save humanity, and especially the children all over the world because of COVID-19.

With her and her colleagues' experience of taking on human trafficking & the Catholic Church 's sex scandals, the game is about to pivot.

"Every adult on earth needs to stand up for the protection of children, who are not data digits for TECH, or guinea pigs for PHARMA experiments," said Christine.

COVID VACCINES ARE SAFE FOR EVERYONE. COVID-19 “VACCINES” ARE TRADITIONAL VACCINES. COVIE-19 CLINICAL TRIALS RESULT IN NO INJURIES AND DEATHS. PHARMA COMPANIES HAVE NO HISTORY OF CORRUPTION. U.S. GOV’T HAS NO HISTORY OF MEDICAL CORRUPTION. PHARMA HAS NEVER BEEN HELD CRIMINALLY LIABLE. COVID-19 SHOTS HELP ACHIEVE “HERD IMMUNITY”. COVID-19 PASSPORTS ARE NOT SEGREGATION. MANDATORY VACCINES EQUAL MEDICAL FREEDOM. INCOMPLETE CLINICAL TRIALS EQUAL INFORMED CONSENT. INSURANCE COVERS ALL MEDICAL INJURIES. COVID-19 SHOTS RESULT IN ONLY ONE MEDICAL INJURY. COVID-19 ANIMAL, SAFETY, AND HUMAN TRIALS WILL BE COMPLETE BEFORE 2022 AND 2023. PHARMA RESPONDS TO ALL INJURED IN THEIR CLINICAL TRIALS. COVID-19 SHOTS ARE SAFE FOR FERTILITY AND PREGNANCIES. LONG TERM MEDICAL EFFECTS ARE KNOWN. NIAID HAS NEVER HAD A VESTED FINANCIAL INTEREST IN VACCINE DEVELOPMENT. COVID-19 HAS BEEN RULED OUT AS A BIOWEAPON. PHARMA AN U.S. GOV’T ARE NOT TARGETING CHILDREN WITHOUT PARENTAL CONSENT. PHARMA IS NOT ENGAGED IN MEDICAL HUMAN TRAFFICKING. WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER.

FACT: YOU ARE INVOLVED IN THE MOST UNREGULATED AND UNACCOUNTABLE MEDICAL HUMAN EXPERIMENT IN THE HISTORY OF MANKIND.

Books by Christine Dolan

Buy Shattered Innocence Now

Buy URBAN LEGENDS Now

Buy In the Name of God Now