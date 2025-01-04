Though he retired at the end of 2022, Anthony Fauci continued to receive taxpayer-funded security via the U.S. Marshals Service.



The ex-White House Covid czar cost U.S. taxpayers $15 million via his government-funded security detail.



That security detail has come to an end even though Fauci insists his life is still in danger.



During his book tour last summer, Fauci, 83, said he worried "Deep down, that there's a possibility that somebody's gonna kill me."



Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul said Fauci should never have been provided the taxpayer-funded security detail.



"I've had 34 death threats in a week before. I have had death threats as soon as this last week," Paul said. "So we get them all the time, and nobody picks me up in a limo and takes me to where I want to go every day."



"The only other person probably getting his level of security would be the president, vice president, maybe cabinet members, and a few members in leadership in the House and Senate," Paul added.



The Daily Mail reported on Dec. 23 that the huge group of U.S. Marshals that were spotted at his home earlier this year were replaced by what appeared to be several private security bodyguards.



"Over the summer, there were at least six U.S. Marshals with a fleet of vehicles parked in Fauci's neighborhood," the report said. "The agents were ready for whenever he wanted to leave his property - which according to real estate websites is worth around $2.2 million."



Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville told the Daily Mail: "I think we need to look at all security details," referring to the incoming efforts by DOGE. He added that it made "no sense" for Fauci to have that level of security.



Fauci had continually denied that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) had funded dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan, China lab where the Covid pandemic likely originated.



But, in May of this year, NIH principal deputy director Lawrence Tabak confirmed during congressional testimony that the U.S. government had indeed funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which modified coronaviruses shortly before the outbreak began in late 2019.



After Tabak's testimony, Elon Musk demanded the arrest and prosecution of Fauci.



“Prosecute/Fauci,” Musk said his pronouns were in a post to X at the time.



Rutgers University molecular biologist Richard Ebright, Ph.D., a frequent critic of gain-of-function research, told The Defender:



“Fauci perjured himself in three U.S. Senate hearings in 2021-2022, in which he denied — knowingly, willfully, and brazenly untruthfully — that NIH funded gain-of-function research and enhanced potential pandemic pathogens research in Wuhan.

“Fauci perjured himself again in his transcribed interview with the U.S. House Select Subcommittee, in which he lied about the coverage of the policies, lied about his violations of the policies, and lied about his perjury before the Senate.”



Francis Boyle, J.D., Ph.D., professor of international law at the University of Illinois, told The Defender, “Fauci has already lied and perjured himself before Congress. He should have been prosecuted already. You cannot believe one word he is saying.”



Boyle, a bioweapons expert who drafted the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, said Fauci “knew about the Chinese lab leak all along and covered it up right from the very get-go around September of 2019.”



Fauci “has lied about it ever since then and about everything related to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines in order to cover up his own criminality,” Boyle said.

Source FPI

