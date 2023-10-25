BrokenTruth.TV

May 5

Thank you for your reporting. I would like to introduce you to Global Drug Safety Advocate Kim Witczak.

www.kimwitczak.com

Kim founded Woody Matters, named after her late husband Woody who took his life soon after he started taking Zoloft. He was suffering from a side-effect of the drug that was observed in clinical trials but subsequently concealed by Pfizer. Had doctors known of this side-effect, his suicide could have been prevented.

Kim sued Pfizer and won. Her case is the reason we have black box suicide warnings on SSRI drugs today. She has been a tireless advocate for informed consent on medical products ever since. She's spoken at congressional hearings and is currently on the FDA advisory committee to approve new drugs coming to market. She is often the solo "no" vote as safety is her priority.

Her story and advocacy is especially relevant today given the mental health struggles and rising suicide rate among young people, and the over diagnosis and over prescription of drugs — especially SSRIs — to that population as well. Our schools are adding medical clinics with the ability to prescribe drugs, often without parental knowledge, making her story is especially compelling to parents

Kim's work as an advertising executive has helped her understand the spiderweb of influence that big pharma has over the medical journals, medical schools, hospitals and ads to consumers. She lectures at medical schools on the roles of the FDA, CDC and the influence of big pharma.

Kim has done hundreds of podcasts, with some large audience shows including American Thought Leaders with Jan Jekielek and Redacted with Clayton Morris. She is the subject of this recent Daily Caller article about the corrupting influence of “Big Medicine".

Kim worked with Dr Doshi among others on a citizen petition sent to the FDA this year.

