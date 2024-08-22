Last week the American Board of Internal Medicine revoked certifications for Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Pierre Kory. Both doctors had promoted early treatment options for patients including ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine among many other safe and effective medications. Read more about their story at CHD.

Guess who still has his board certification with the American Board of Surgery, a 'different’ board, but still a certification authority for medical professionals.

Sapan S. Desai is still certified by the American Board of Surgery

Sapan S. Desai. The medical doctor who faked a study claiming hydroxychloroquine is deadly is still a certified surgeon with the American Board of Surgery. Sapan Desai has not been licensed in the United States for over a year after he let his Ohio license expire.

Sapan S. Desai’s ACTIVE board certification as of 8/22/2024

Here’s a section of ‘Epidemic of Fraud’ showing Sapan’s fraudulent actions in detail.

Sapan lost his Ohio license last year

Sapan S. Desai Ohio License Report 163KB ∙ PDF file Download Board Action Details 09/14/2023 - Permanent surrender and revocation of license to practice medicine and surgery authorized by doctor in lieu of further formal disciplinary proceedings pursuant to Section 4731.22(B)(34), Ohio Revised Code, and as set forth in the 5/10/21 Notice of Opportunity for Hearing. Agreement effective 9/13/23. Download

Request for info from the American Board of Surgery

Hello,

I'm a journalist covering medical fraud.

In 2020 Dr. Sapan S. Desai knowingly falsified data in a study that was retracted and he refused to comment or discuss his actions. The retraction can be seen here.

Lancet Retraction

Desai is certified by the ABS according to this link.

View Certification

In 2023 the Ohio Medical Board revoked Desai's medical license. He is no longer licensed in any other state we can find. You can download his license revocation here.

View Ohio Medical Board License Status

According to your requirements for certification, possession of a currently valid, full and unrestricted state medical license is an ABSOLUTE REQUIREMENT for certification.

View ABS Requirements

Will the American Board of Surgery revoke the license of Sapan S. Desai based on this new information?

Thank you,

John Davidson

EpidemicOfFraud.com

