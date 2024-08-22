Dr Pierre Kory and Dr Paul Marik board certifications were revoked. You won't believe who is still board certified!
Two Drs publicly advocated for early treatment for patients lost their board certification. Yet the biggest medical fraud in modern history is still certified despite having no active medical license.
Last week the American Board of Internal Medicine revoked certifications for Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Pierre Kory. Both doctors had promoted early treatment options for patients including ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine among many other safe and effective medications. Read more about their story at CHD.
Guess who still has his board certification with the American Board of Surgery, a 'different’ board, but still a certification authority for medical professionals.
Sapan S. Desai. The medical doctor who faked a study claiming hydroxychloroquine is deadly is still a certified surgeon with the American Board of Surgery. Sapan Desai has not been licensed in the United States for over a year after he let his Ohio license expire.
Here’s a section of ‘Epidemic of Fraud’ showing Sapan’s fraudulent actions in detail.
Sapan lost his Ohio license last year
.
Request for info from the American Board of Surgery
Hello,
I'm a journalist covering medical fraud.
In 2020 Dr. Sapan S. Desai knowingly falsified data in a study that was retracted and he refused to comment or discuss his actions. The retraction can be seen here.
Desai is certified by the ABS according to this link.
In 2023 the Ohio Medical Board revoked Desai's medical license. He is no longer licensed in any other state we can find. You can download his license revocation here.
According to your requirements for certification, possession of a currently valid, full and unrestricted state medical license is an ABSOLUTE REQUIREMENT for certification.
Will the American Board of Surgery revoke the license of Sapan S. Desai based on this new information?
Thank you,
John Davidson
EpidemicOfFraud.com
Check back later to see if the ABS responds to our request.
