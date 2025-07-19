For most of the first Trump administration, the country was hijacked by claims that the Trump campaign was aided by Russia in the 2016 election. This resulted in investigations, non-stop news reporting, and ‘fake’ news reporting what is now known as the Russian Hoax. Matt Orfalea (@0rf on X) created a brilliant compilation of some of the deceptive news that was used to hold the United States hostage in 2017.

Today, DNI Tulsi Gabbard released a thread on X revealing how the Russian Hoax came from the Obama Administration, describing the effort as a ‘Coup’. Tulsi goes into detail in this interview on FoxNews.

The redacted evidence of the crime is availabe at the DNI website, or you can use this download button below.

Dig Declassified Evidence Obama Subvert President Trump 2016 Victory Election July2025 21.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

You can download the official memorandum from the DNI here. Or download it from our website using this button below.

Dig Russia Hoax Memo And Timeline Revisited 759KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The contents of Tulsi’s thread which has been seen by over 4 million is below.

Americans will finally learn the truth about how in 2016, intelligence was politicized and weaponized by the most powerful people in the Obama Administration to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President @realDonaldTrump, subverting the will of the American people and undermining our democratic republic. Here’s how:

For months preceding the 2016 election, the Intelligence Community shared a consensus view: Russia lacked the intent and capability to hack U.S. elections. But weeks after President Trump’s historic 2016 victory defeating Hillary Clinton, everything changed.

On Dec 8, 2016, IC officials prepared an assessment for the President's Daily Brief, finding that Russia "did not impact recent U.S. election results" by conducting cyber attacks on infrastructure. Before it could reach the President, it was abruptly pulled “based on new guidance.” This key intelligence assessment was never published.

The next day, top national security officials including FBI Dir James Comey, CIA Dir John Brennan and DNI James Clapper gathered at the Obama White House to discuss Russia. Obama directed the IC to create a new intelligence assessment that detailed Russian election meddling, even though it would contradict multiple intelligence assessments released over the previous several months.

Obama officials immediately leaned on their allies in the media to advance their falsehoods. Anonymous IC sources leaked classified information to the Washington Post and others that Russia had intervened to hack the election in Trump's favor.

On January 6, 2017, just days before President Trump took office, DNI Clapper unveiled the Obama-directed politicized assessment, a gross weaponization of intelligence that laid the groundwork for a years-long coup intended to subvert President Trump’s entire presidency.

According to whistleblower emails shared with us today, we know Clapper and Brennan used the baseless discredited Steele Dossier as a source to push this false narrative in the intelligence assessment.

These documents detail a treasonous conspiracy by officials at the highest levels of the Obama White House to subvert the will of the American people and try to usurp the President from fulfilling his mandate.

This betrayal concerns every American. The integrity of our democratic republic demands that every person involved be investigated and brought to justice to prevent this from ever happening again.

I am providing all documents to the Department of Justice to deliver the accountability that President Trump, his family, and the American people deserve.

Below is a list of corresponding articles and other data validating this post by Gabbard.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/5409448-gabbard-alleges-obama-officials-manipulated-intelligence/ (Direct reporting on Gabbard's claims of manufactured intelligence post-2016 election.)

https://nypost.com/2025/07/18/us-news/obama-admin-assessed-russia-played-no-role-in-2016-election-declassified-documents-show/ (Declassified docs showing pre-election assessments that Russia had no role in manipulating vote counts.)

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/obama-admin-manufactured-intelligence-create-2016-russian-election-interference-narrative-documents-show (Details on suppressed intel and the December 9 meeting directing a new ICA narrative.)

https://www.cia.gov/static/Tradecraft-Review-2016-ICA-on-Election-Interference-062625.pdf (CIA review criticizing rushed ICA process and inclusion of unvetted info like the Steele dossier.)

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ex-obama-intel-boss-wanted-anti-trump-dossier-included-atypical-2016-assessment-despite-pushback (Brennan's push to include discredited Steele dossier in the 2017 ICA despite objections.)

https://www.heritage.org/crime-and-justice/commentary/durhams-damning-report-assails-fbi-leadership-media-enabling-hillary (Durham report findings on FBI flaws enabling the Russia collusion narrative, including media leaks.)

https://www.dni.gov/files/ODNI/documents/DIG/DIG-Russia-Hoax-Memo-and-Timeline_revisited.pdf (ODNI memo on pressure to alter assessments and ignore dissenting views in late 2016.)

https://www.yahoo.com/news/obama-officials-admitted-had-no-202844020.html (Admissions of no empirical evidence for Trump-Russia collusion, supporting pre-election consensus claims.)

https://highlandcountypress.com/opinions/exclusive-secret-meeting-opens-document-floodgates-trumprussia-hoax (Reporting on secret meetings and document releases exposing the Russia hoax narrative.)

https://www.congress.gov/118/meeting/house/116122/documents/HHRG-118-JU00-20230621-SD010.pdf(Congressional doc on FBI corruption, including briefings to Obama on unverified Russia claims.)

https://www.cruz.senate.gov/newsroom/press-releases/sen-cruz-and-145the-obama-administration-targeted-president-trump-by-weaponizing-and-politicizing-the-doj-fbi-and-the-intelligence-community-and-146 (Senate statements on Obama-era weaponization of intelligence against Trump.)

https://www.cnn.com/2025/07/03/politics/cia-investigation-russia-trump (CIA memo challenging the 2016 interference conclusions and rushed process.)

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/07/02/us/politics/russia-trump-2016-election.html (CIA admission of leadership rushing the ICA, aligning with suppression allegations.)

https://mast.house.gov/2023/5/the-durham-report-confirms-it-no-russian-collusion (Durham confirmation of no collusion, validating hoax claims.)

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/john-brennan-james-comey-under-criminal-investigation-doj-sources(DOJ investigations into Brennan and Comey for wrongdoing in the probe.)