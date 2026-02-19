For the last few years, many of us suspected someone was blocking our newsletters, messages, and websites from traffic across the internet. When we discussed it among our circles, it was a hypothetical idea that someone would take the time to create a detailed list of members of the medical freedom movement. We had all been censored by YouTube, Google, Twitter, Facebook, etc., but outside of those systems we didn’t have proof that there was something deeper going on across the internet.

We now have the proof.

As we have all learned, far too many people in tech space are raging leftists. And when I say raging leftists, I mean Google literally had cry-ins when Trump won 2016.

In November, I was searching Gibiru’s censored tab for ‘Broken Truth’, in order to find out if my site was being censored. The result was a document in GitHub, a website used by techy people to share code, try out apps, and more. Suddenly, I found an account by the user InfinityTec. The user had a section called ‘Blocklists’. Halfway down was a txt file called ‘MedicalPsuedoscience.txt’.

Infinitytec’s GitHub profile listing his x account

Opening the file revealed the following statement and disclaimer:

# A list to block medical pseudoscience sites. # Sites that qualify meet one or more of the following qualifications: discouraging use of vaccines (such as calling them unsafe, sudden death/turbo cancer nonsense, linking them to autism, or made-up claims), homeopathy, chiropractic, quantum healing, supplements without evidence, chlorine dioxide (bleach) as a medicine, magical healing rocks, ivermectin/hydroxychloroquine for COVID, germ theory denial, fake and fraudulent medical journals (particularly ones on Beall’s List), etc. Some more general conspiracy theory sites have also made it onto this list. # Sites that do NOT qualify include: government health information sites (this is despite the current state of some .gov sites), .edu sites (excluding those for institutions training in chiropractic or other pseudoscientific fields which are included in the list), popular/largely trusted news sites (IE Fox and CNN), social media sites OTHER than those created to bypass platform moderation or bans (for example, Rumble is a platform that is very friendly towards and promotes misinformation sources). # Made by infinitytec and released under the MIT license. # False positives? List issues? Domain submissions? Questions, comments, or suggestions? Please see https://github.com/infinitytec/blocklists/ # DISCLAIMERS: This list is provided as-is and is not guaranteed to be free of errors. This list is for informational purposes only and is not to be used in place of the information of qualified medical professionals. Most items were found by me, but sometimes I was clued into them by various other sites.

What I found in this list was sickening.

Infinitytec had compiled over 164,400 different websites he or she considered pseudoscience into a blacklist. This blacklist can be used to prevent any emails, links, texts, or any communication at all that comes from this server or even a message containing the name of the website. It’s a diabolical way to censor, and the senders and recipients have no idea it happened.

Search the List

This particular list included BrokenTruth.TV, BrokenTruth.com, my film EpidemicofFraud.com, and this person even tracked down my production company MagicFeatherInc.com and added it to the list as well. This was researched, targeted silencing. There were so many other names on this list as well.

Gateway Pundit

US Senator Ron Johnson

Mikki Willis

Vigilant Fox

My Free Doctor

The Wellness Company

CPAC

Just The News

World Tribune

Zerohedge

Brownstone

CHD

Dr Drew

YourNews

Grace Schara

Mendenhall Law Firm

Robert Barnes Law firm

And literally thousands more.

I was shocked. Without thinking, I immediately fired off an email to the feedback of the account asking why I was blocked. I spend a tremendous amount of time sourcing everything in my work and movies, so to be targeted in this manner was a gut punch.

As Jesus said, ‘Do not cast pearls before swine’, so wasting any effort to try to reason with someone who compiled over 160,000 websites to block at the server level would definitely fit that bill. I told people on X what was happening. Several of my X friends discovered they had been blocked by this person, and they didn’t even know who it was!

Infinitytec on X

The GitHub account did list 2 contributors.

One of the contributors is a Christoph Daniel Miksche. Christoph’s previous work included The Digital Architects, a German firm whose clients included Rentschler Biopharma. Rentschler is a partner with Biontech and Pfizer.

The Digital Architects clients include Rentschler BioPharma, a Biontec / Pfizer Partner

When pressed, our InfinityTec ‘friend’ deleted many of his posts.

So what are these lists used for? Blocklists (also called blacklists, denylists, or RBLs/DNSBLs in some contexts) are lists of IP addresses, domains, email senders, or sometimes URLs that servers reference to automatically deny, filter, or restrict access or traffic from those sources.

In other words, if you don’t want information from a source to get through to your users, you use a blocklist.

Now, let’s say for the sake of argument that this was a list dedicated to science this person didn’t like. Then please explain to me what the MarcoPolo hunter biden laptop from hell expose site is doing on the list?

Who is InfinityTec3?

We don’t know. Some users claimed it was a company in Kansas called Infinity-ts., but after speaking with the owner (a libertarian) I do not believe that is the case. Who the person is is not as important as what his list uncovered. Our suspicions were correct, someone was intentionally preventing access to our work, and used the guise of science as a means to conceal crimes of the Biden family.

PLEASE DO NOT ATTACK INFINITY-TS - I don’t believe it’s them.

I beg my friends in congress and the US Military to ensure that this list, or a variation of it, is not being used on government servers and that this person and whomever he administrates servers for are not receiving a single tax dollar.

I wrapped up the situation with this statement.

I haven't bothered responding because there's not much point.

We had often suspected lists like this existed. It's different when you see it in real life, in scope and scale that is breathtaking. When you know the people involved who lost everything trying to speak out, when you've bled and cried with them, and someone chose to silence them with the click of a few keys because it shocked his world view...what am I supposed to say?



If Maddie's injury in the clinical trial had been public, maybe Ernesto's son would still be here. Maybe Trista Martin would still be here. Maybe we wouldn't be forced to sue the NIH for withholding evidence of knowledge of P53 suppression and the resulting cancers that come from that. Maybe a lot of things would be different.



But this isn't the world we live in.



It's all just disappointing. This person should have been on our side. Instead, he's just another cylon.



Now we know for sure it was done. At least we don't have to be paranoid about that anymore.

What a very sad state of affairs we are in. Lists like this might not appear in X source code, so if you’re still being throttled there, perhaps Elon needs to take a look at his lists as well.

If you feel your site was included in the list incorrectly, please email Infinitytec below.

Email Infinitytec