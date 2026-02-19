BrokenTruth.TV

Kathy L
1d

This is just wrong that any person can block your email, website completely. They can stop people from earning a living just because they decided you shouldn't speak!Can you imagine how many of these people are out there? Nobody should be able to do this.

BTW, I didn't know about Gibiru. Thanks, I think. The things that were on the censored side caused my jaw to drop!! Just when you think....

mejbcart
1d

when you go through Epstein files, you see the TOP scientist building the net which includes GitHUb, with Prof Penrose:

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00606986.pdf

Penrose Institute is all over the files... About OpenCog:

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00995144.pdf

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA01105809.pdf

