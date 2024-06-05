Freedom Counsel is opening up its 2024 conference at the Downtown Denver Sheraton Grand Ballroom to the general public for the Denver Premiere of the award-winning documentary "Epidemic of Fraud". See the film with like minds and esteemed members of the medical

& legal communities for a candid one-of-a-kind event you don't want to miss.

Immediately following the film, ticket holders will receive a special Q&A with former CNN Journalist and director John Davidson with an opportunity to learn more about the making of the film and what he's working on next.



The movie starts promptly at 6pm. Book now! Seats are limited.

Look forward to seeing you there!